Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of its rich CSR program, The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghadan to further strengthen community engagement and volunteering opportunities at esports events in the Kingdom.

In partnership with Ghadan, a non-profit social enterprise focused on boosting community engagement, volunteering and youth capacity building, the Esports World Cup Foundation will integrate structured community participation and volunteering opportunities into Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports ecosystem. This will include initiatives linked to the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC26) and the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC26).

Thamer Alshuaibi, Chief of Staff at the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: "Our partnership with Ghadan marks another pivotal moment for the Foundation’s social impact initiatives. Integrating Ghadan’s expertise will allow us to create a sustainable framework for volunteering and community engagement, ensuring that our mega-events are not just competitive showcases, but catalysts for youth development and social impact that resonates across the Kingdom."

As part of the collaboration, Ghadan and the Esports World Cup Foundation will establish a comprehensive framework for major esports events, including volunteer management systems, strategic and regulatory guidance, and programmes that deliver measurable social impact.

Yaseen Abdu, CEO of Ghadan Consulting & Capacity Building Company said: "Partnering with the Esports World Cup Foundation gives young people a real chance to get involved in esports beyond just playing. Volunteering and community initiatives at major events like the Esports World Cup and Esports Nations Cup will allow them to build skills, connect with others and make a positive impact on society in line with Vision 2030.”

The partnership reinforces the Esports World Cup Foundation’s commitment to increasing youth participation in esports, supporting Vision 2030’s goals of cultivating an active, engaged society and developing human capital.

About Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EWCF brings together the world’s top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.