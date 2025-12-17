ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has completed the first Starlink retrofit on a Falcon 8X, making a significant connectivity upgrade for business jet operators.

The milestone installation, performed at ExecuJet’s facility in Belgium, was carried out under a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) developed by Dassault Falcon Jet (DFJ) and benefiting the entire Dassault MRO network. Additional Starlink installations are already underway at Dassault Aviation Business Services in Geneva and at Dassault Falcon Jet service centers in the United States of America.

The Falcon 8X was fitted with Starlink’s latest generation aviation hardware, offering enhanced in-flight internet speeds, low-latency internet connectivity that supports video conferencing, cloud applications, and large data transfers.

Using an antenna doubler to minimize fuselage modification, ExecuJet completed a successful test flight confirming the system performance and the preservation of the aircraft’s signature quiet cabin environment.

“We have a team of highly skilled engineers and technicians capable of managing complex installations efficiently and to OEM standards,” says Matthijs Hutsebaut, Regional Vice President Europe at ExecuJet MRO Services.

ExecuJet MRO Services has also been appointed an authorised Starlink dealer by SpaceX. This dealership allows ExecuJet MRO Services to supply and install Starlink’s advanced connectivity solutions wherever the service is available. This enables similar retrofits across multiple business jets types, including the Falcon 7X, 2000LXS, 900LX, as well as the Bombardier Global and Challenger, Embraer Legacy, and Gulfstream families.

ExecuJet MRO Services’ Australian operation has already completed two Starlink installations on Bombardier Globals, with the most recent one completed in November.

“This combines ExecuJet’s MRO Services expertise with Starlink’s global internet service, offering operators seamless connectivity even in the most remote regions,” adds Graeme Duckworth, president of ExecuJet MRO Services. ”Our end-to-end capability, from supply to installation, certification and ongoing support, positions us well to meet growing customer demand.”

ExecuJet MRO Services continues to collaborate with other satellite communication providers to ensure flexible, high-quality connectivity solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Middle East where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance, aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

About Starlink

Starlink is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

