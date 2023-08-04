PureHealth is steadfast in its commitment to transforming rare disease diagnosis in the UAE



There are an estimated 400+ genetic diseases present in the UAE, including those that can be fatal such as Pompe disease and Gaucher disease



Sanofi will leverage its 40-year legacy in rare disease research to aid in the diagnosis of patients with lysosomal storage disorders.



Sanofi will also provide SEHA with a comprehensive range of sponsored services to improve access to early and accurate diagnosis for rare disease patients

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant milestone in the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the economic and clinical burden associated with rare diseases and to provide effective solutions for individuals living with rare genetic disorders, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has entered into a collaborative agreement with Sanofi, one of the most innovative global healthcare companies. The partnership aims to enhance diagnostic performance and accuracy in the field of rare diseases, with a particular focus on expediting the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) and reducing the average diagnostic journey for rare disease patients.



Working in collaboration with SEHA, Sanofi will leverage its extensive expertise in disease pathways to expedite the generation and application of clinical knowledge for the accurate diagnosis of patients with lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including Gaucher disease, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) disease B and A/B, Pompe disease, Fabry disease, and Mucopolysaccharidosis diseases.

Moreover, Sanofi will offer a comprehensive suite of sponsored services to enhance patient access to an early and precise diagnosis. The company will assume the expenses associated with laboratory testing, as well as the packaging, storage, and shipment of samples to accredited send-out laboratories. In addition, Sanofi will provide training to SEHA's healthcare professionals (HCPs) on sample collection procedures and best practices. This will enable SEHA to integrate the testing into their electronic systems, facilitating differential diagnostics panels and early detection of rare conditions.



Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer, PureHealth said: “At PureHealth, we are committed to transforming the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond, and we are actively exploring development of solutions and treatments for rare diseases. By leveraging our collaborative expertise with Sanofi, we aim to revolutionize diagnostic performance and expedite the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders. Our ultimate goal is to drastically reduce the diagnostic journey for rare disease patients, ensuring timely interventions and improved outcomes. This strategic collaboration reinforces our efforts for providing effective healthcare solutions and empowering individuals and communities to live longer, healthier and fuller lives, in line with our mission to advance longevity and unlock time for humankind."

Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager said: “The journey to rare disease diagnosis is a long one, given such diseases can be difficult to identify and given the many gaps prevalent in the local diagnostic system. Through our collaboration with SEHA, Sanofi aims to fundamentally transform the rare disease diagnostics landscape in the UAE by removing the barriers and delays in the diagnosis of LSD patients, improving their access to effective treatment and care.”

“As a strategic partner to the UAE healthcare sector, we believe we have an important responsibility to understand and address the unmet needs of patients and empower them to live better, fuller lives by pushing the limits of science and innovation. Creating value-generating partnerships is essential to accelerating healthcare innovation and unlocking new possibilities for patients, and we look forward to working closely with SEHA to ease the burden on rare disease patients by supporting them with early diagnosis and better health outcomes,” Jean-Paul Scheuer added.

In his comments, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA said: “As the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reimagines healthcare by embracing digital transformation and a patient-first approach, we recognize that building high-impact alliances with regional and global healthcare innovators is crucial to elevating the standard of care and delivering cutting-edge preventive, diagnostic and treatment options to the people of our nation. Sanofi brings a long history of innovation in rare disease research, and we are very excited to join hands with them in our endeavour to empower the patient community by enabling effective diagnosis and sustainable access to treatment and bring rare disease patients into the mainstream of the public health system.”

Over the past 40 years, Sanofi has developed various therapies for the treatment of numerous rare diseases, empowering patients worldwide by providing sustainable, transformative healthcare options. Among its research endeavors in this field, lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) have remained a cornerstone . Today, Sanofi has one of the largest rare disease pipelines in the industry across multiple diseases and modalities, with seven out of its 78 clinical-stage projects focused on rare diseases, four of which are in phase 3 .

According to the UAE Genetics Diseases Association, there are more than 400 genetic diseases present in the UAE, including those that can be fatal such as Pompe disease and Gaucher disease . Working with health authorities in the UAE and across the region, Sanofi today provides its innovations to around 250 rare disease patients in Greater Gulf, in addition to supporting 16 patients through its humanitarian program . The company also leads the way in sponsoring diagnostic solutions – such as genetic, enzymatic, immunogenicity, and biomarker testing – that are presently unavailable in many of the clinical laboratories in the region, funding more than 2,000 samples that were tested in fully accredited laboratories in 2022 .

Last year, Sanofi made history by launching a world-first treatment for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency in the UAE, bringing hope to patients who had, until then, no option to treat their disease, while raising the bar for innovation in an industry segment where clinical development innovations are extremely uncommon.

Further putting patients at the centre of care, Sanofi has implemented a full-spectrum patient ecosystem that provides 360° support to rare disease patients in the UAE and Greater Gulf from awareness to diagnosis to access to treatment. Today, Sanofi provides a comprehensive range of services including home infusion and family screening programs that help meet the needs of patients while giving them greater control over the management of their condition.

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.



PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE



Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer



The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE



Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization



PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region



Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine



One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers



The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 16 hospitals with over 3,900 beds, 74 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

For more information, please contact:

Mohamed Mostafa Saad

Senior Manager Marketing & Public Relations

mohamed.mostafa@purehealth.ae



Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

Apco Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com