SEHA, holds the highest ICV score in the UAE healthcare sector, at 81.13%

Daman, the UAE’s leading health insurer, ranks second in the UAE insurance sector, at 71.86%

Abu Dhabi, UAE – As the 2025 edition of Make it in the Emirates gets underway today, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that its total investment in locally sourced goods and services has now reached AED 2.25 billion. In 2024 alone, the group directed AED 1 billion into the national economy – a 38% increase compared to 2023 – directly supporting the UAE’s goals to localise supply chains, promote national businesses and accelerate economic diversification.

A committed member of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) led National In-Country Value (ICV) Program since 2022, PureHealth is on track to meet its target of AED 13 billion in ICV-qualified spend by 2032. Through expanded local sourcing, investment in advanced manufacturing and strategic partnerships with Emirati enterprises, the group is actively contributing to the Make it in the Emirates initiative – a key pillar of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, which aims to increase the sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our investment in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem is rooted in a long-term vision for healthcare resilience. By advancing our In-Country Value goals, we are localising critical supply chains, supporting homegrown innovation and enabling the development of advanced healthcare manufacturing capabilities. This is not just about meeting today’s needs, but building a sustainable, self-sufficient healthcare system that serves UAE communities for generations to come while supporting the nation’s economic and industrial ambitions.”

PureHealth’s commitment to local industrial growth and innovation is reflected in strong ICV performance across its brands:

SEHA, holds the highest ICV score in the UAE healthcare sector, at 81.13%.

Daman, the UAE’s leading health insurer, ranks second in the UAE insurance sector, at 71.86%.

PureLab and The Medical Office (TMO) have already secured their ICV certification, while Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is on track to receive its certification later this year, marking a significant step toward full group-wide compliance across PureHealth.

These achievements reflect robust performance across procurement, Emiratisation, investment and sustainability, with all activities reported to MoIAT to ensure transparency and alignment with national priorities.

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, added: “Sustainability and localisation go hand-in-hand. Through partnerships with UAE-based suppliers that share our environmental and quality standards, we are creating long-term value that benefits both our healthcare system and the national economy. The National In-Country Value Program gives us a powerful framework to scale this impact measurably and responsibly, while also fostering a supportive environment for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.”

PureHealth’s procurement strategy spans medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, technology and infrastructure services, with a strong focus on UAE-based suppliers that meet international standards and foster homegrown innovation.

Through strategic offtake agreements and ongoing supplier development, the group is continuing to identify new opportunities to partner with more local manufacturers – driving industrial capacity, enhancing supply chain resilience and advancing the UAE’s vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae