Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding PJSC (“PureHealth” or “the Group”) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, continues to benefit from the growing international presence of its associate, Ardent Health (NYSE: ARDT). Ardent has strategically expanded its network by acquiring 18 urgent care clinics across New Mexico and Oklahoma in the United States from NextCare Urgent Care.

This acquisition underscores PureHealth’s focus on leveraging its international portfolio to drive growth through a bolt-on strategy, while advancing healthcare accessibility on a global scale. The newly added clinics, six in New Mexico under Lovelace Health System and 12 in Oklahoma under Hillcrest HealthCare System, significantly strengthen Ardent’s ambulatory operations in key U.S. markets.

The transaction builds on Ardent’s acquisition of nine urgent care centres in East Texas and Topeka, Kansas, in 2024, further broadening its reach across mid-sized urban communities in the U.S. For PureHealth, these advancements reinforce its strategy of expanding into high-potential markets and creating sustainable, globally integrated healthcare solutions.

PureHealth remains focused on scaling its international operations to deliver stakeholder value through the bolt-on strategy of its investment in Ardent Health. Furthermore, Ardent Health achieved a successful IPO in July 2024, signifying value creation for PureHealth since its investment in Ardent Health in May 2023.

“Expanding our urgent care footprint represents significant progress in our mission to create a consumer-focused ecosystem of care in each of the communities we serve,” Bonick said in a statement.

“We’re helping patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it, by increasing access to convenient, high-quality services,” Marty Bonick, CEO of Ardent Health.



“These additional access points also bring new patients into our network while creating enhanced capacity to serve patients within our clinics and Emergency Departments,” the CEO added.

Ardent Health reported USD 1.45 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, a 5.2% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The system also reported a 6.4% uptick in admissions in the third quarter, year over year.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae