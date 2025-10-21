2024 Sustainability Report highlights strong year-on-year gains across key ESG metrics and progress towards the Group’s Net Zero by 2040 goal

Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has set new benchmarks for sustainable healthcare, achieving measurable progress in climate action, social impact, workforce empowerment and national value creation, as detailed in its newly published 2024 Sustainability Report. The Group secured the highest possible environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating – AAA – from independent index provider MSCI, placing it among the top 10% of healthcare organisations globally for sustainability performance.

2024 was a milestone year as PureHealth became the first healthcare company to have its Net Zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – the global standard for setting science-based emissions goals – and achieved a 37% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity across UAE operations from its 2022 baseline. Reinforcing transparency, PureHealth’s 2024 ESG data was independently assured – another first for a UAE healthcare company. Global ESG ratings provider Sustainalytics also awarded PureHealth a “Low Risk” Climate Change rating, ranking it as the best-performing healthcare company in the Middle East.

During the year, corporate social responsibility contributions rose 2.6× to AED 93 million, female workforce participation increased 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to 66%, and local procurement grew 38% to exceed AED 1 billion – reinforcing supply-chain resilience under the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme. These milestones underscore PureHealth’s advancing ESG maturity and its commitment to driving sustainable healthcare in the UAE and wider region, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Sustainability is embedded in every part of our business – shaping how we deliver care, design infrastructure and create value for society. We are building a health system that is resilient, data-driven and future-ready, designed to extend human health and wellbeing for decades to come. From the UAE, we are advancing one of the most progressive healthcare transformations globally – one that balances medical excellence with environmental responsibility, national impact and long-term value creation.”

Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our sustainability journey is grounded in integrity, transparency and measurable impact. We are reducing emissions, advancing resource efficiency, and expanding social programmes that deliver real benefits to people and communities. By strengthening governance and accountability across the organisation, we are ensuring that our progress today creates lasting value for both people and the planet.”

PureHealth’s sustainability strategy is driven by its Longevity of the Planet framework, which integrates ESG principles across operations, investment and future growth.

2024 highlights across the four pillars include:

Care for the planet

PureHealth advanced measurable climate action as part of its Net Zero 2040 roadmap:

37% reduction in GHG-emissions intensity since the 2022 baseline (9% reduction YoY)

Emissions-reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

3,232 tonnes of waste recycled through circular-resource initiatives

PureHealth remains the first and only healthcare organisation in MENA committed to Net Zero by 2040 and participates in global climate alliances, including the UN-backed Race to Zero, the Healthcare Climate Challenge, and Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH).

Fostering talent and culture

PureHealth continued to invest in national talent development and inclusive workforce growth:

5,365 UAE Nationals employed across the Group

412 new Emirati roles created in 2024

66% female workforce representation (up 4.7% YoY)

88% year-on-year increase in total female employees

Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Empowering communities

PureHealth expanded its impact on community health and national development:

AED 93 million directed to healthcare and social programmes (up 2.6x YoY)

219,000+ people reached through community impact initiatives

AED 1 billion in local procurement supporting UAE economic resilience (up 38% YoY)

On track to achieve AED 13 billion in local procurement by 2032 under the UAE ICV programme

Trust and credibility

PureHealth strengthened governance, reporting accountability and ESG transparency:

Provisional MSCI AAA ESG rating

Sustainalytics “Low Risk” climate score

Included among Refinitiv / LSEG’s Top 50 Global ESG-rated healthcare companies

Independent third-party assurance completed on ESG data for the first time

First CDP Climate Change disclosure submitted

For more information, download PureHealth’s full 2024 Sustainability Report here.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae