Abu Dhabi cements position as paediatrics hub with hospital launch, following approval from His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the establishment of a paediatric centre of excellence at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in January.

PureHealth partners with Cincinnati Children's, USA’s No.1 ranking children’s hospital, to set new standards of paediatric care in Abu Dhabi in line with UAE’s commitment to safeguarding and supporting the youngest members of society.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, and subsidiary Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), are set to redefine children's health services with the launch of a Paediatrics Centre in collaboration with world-renowned Cincinnati Children's, ranked first in the USA for paediatric care. The collaboration is poised to establish a Paediatric Centre of Excellence (CoE), further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination.

The announcement follows an earlier approval by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to establish a specialised medical city dedicated to the health of women and children. Within this framework, SEHA’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) has already earned designation as a Centre of Excellence for paediatric heart care, providing babies and children with congenital heart diseases and related complications with comprehensive medical care, within the local community and globally.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said: “At PureHealth, our heart lies in nurturing the future of Abu Dhabi by ensuring our children, the cornerstone of tomorrow, receive the best possible start in life. Our commitment extends beyond just medical treatment; it's about crafting a healthier, brighter future for our youngest generation. By establishing the Centre of Excellence for Paediatrics in collaboration with SEHA and Cincinnati Children’s, we're not just advancing healthcare; we're investing in the lives and longevity of our children. As the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, PureHealth, in collaboration with our partners, is dedicated to integrating cutting-edge technology and compassionate care to enhance the health and life spans of our children. Together, we're crafting a legacy of health, empowering our children to lead the charge toward a more hopeful, vibrant future.”

With research and innovation in paediatric medicine a key focus, the aim is to facilitate the development of new treatments and therapies, ultimately improving outcomes for children with complex medical conditions. Under the agreement, Cincinnati Children’s will deliver services to the centre, which comprises an acute care hospital providing specialised services such as paediatric oncology and haematology, paediatric nephrology, paediatric metabolic disorders, and paediatric minimally invasive procedures.

The establishment of the Paediatric Centre in Abu Dhabi marks a significant step forward in healthcare, particularly in providing access to highly skilled physicians and fostering the upskilling of the local workforce. This initiative underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to creating a sustainable healthcare environment by integrating cutting-edge technology, innovation, and research.

By facilitating collaboration between local and international experts, the centre is set to enhance the proficiency and expertise of healthcare professionals in the region, ensuring that residents have access to world-class paediatric care. Furthermore, the presence of this centre within the local community will substantially reduce the need for families to travel abroad for complex medical procedures and follow-ups, bringing world-class healthcare services to Abu Dhabi.

Saeed Jaber Mohd Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO, SEHA, said: “We are proud to partner with Cincinnati Children's, reinforcing our commitment to aligning with local healthcare services, while maintaining the highest international standards. This centre is poised to set a new benchmark in paediatric care quality, reflecting the UAE's dedication to the wellbeing of the youngest members of the community. We are confident that the partnership will elevate the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, further enhancing local capabilities in medicine, research and innovation.”

At Cincinnati Children’s, we believe that access to the highest quality care should be available to every child. Collaboration is part of who we are and we know that by working with SEHA and PureHealth to share our knowledge and experience, together we are creating a brighter future for children here and around the world,” said Steve Davis, MD, MMM, Cincinnati Children’s President & CEO

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Cincinnati Children’s

Cincinnati Children’s ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 listing of Best Children’s Hospitals. Serving patients and families from all 50 states and dozens of countries, including more than a decade of partnerships in the UAE, Cincinnati Children’s is recognized as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children’s is a nonprofit academic health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of the health system’s 19,000 employees are engaged in research. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org.

