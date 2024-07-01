Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the successful sale of its entire equity interest in Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic Group (Yas Clinic). The move marks a strategic step in PureHealth’s ongoing commitment to its overarching strategy to streamline operations and reallocate resources towards profitable business activities and extract synergies across PureHealth Group.

With this sale, PureHealth will enhance its focus on advancing specialised healthcare services previously offered at ADSCC and Yas Clinic at Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (“SSMC”). PureHealth recently announced the full integration of SSMC, which is the UAE’s premier healthcare complex. SSMC features state-of-the-art stem cell therapy facilities and world-class clinical expertise, offering specialised services that are among the most advanced in the region. These services will now be integrated and further developed at SSMC, complementing the overall group operations.

Covering a built-up area of more than 300,000 square metres, SSMC features 732 beds overall, playing a pivotal role in managing a substantial annual patient volume, with around 600,000 interactions, including more than 445,000 outpatient visits, over 130,000 emergency cases and over 27,000 inpatient admissions. It operates 162 outpatient rooms, supported by a team of more than 490 physicians across 46 service lines and 12 clinical departments, along with over 1,500 nurses.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae