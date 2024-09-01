PureGym today announces its expansion in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its first gyms in Jeddah. Offering members flexible and affordable fitness facilities, PureGym will open one male and one female gym in Al Safa in early September 2024 and another female gym in Al Zahra in October.

With over two million members across six markets globally, including in Europe, the United States and Middle East, it is no surprise that PureGym is fast becoming Saudi Arabia’s favourite gym.

PureGym offers unrivalled flexible membership options, allowing members to choose a month-to-month membership with no contract or commit for longer and save more money! PureGym members can access everything they need to achieve their fitness goals with extensive cardio, strength and functional training areas, free group exercise classes and expert staff including Personal Trainers.

PureGym’s male gyms are open 24/7 and female gyms have extensive opening hours, providing members the freedom to work out around their individual schedules. With monthly member events, space to meet with friends, gym challenges and more – PureGym offers a sense of community in a safe, supportive environment.

Following strong demand for its gyms in Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar, PureGym is excited to be opening its first gyms in Jeddah in early September in the Al Safa neighbourhood. There are separate male and female gyms in one convenient location at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz 23451 and 23521 with a large number of free parking spaces. There will be the opportunity to preview the gyms from the 29th of August 2024.

PureGym’s third gym in Jeddah will be another female-only location. PureGym Ladies Jeddah Al Zahra is targeting to open early October and is located on Husein Abdulghani 6772. Members can enjoy a sneak peek of the site from late September 2024.

For more information and to join at specially discounted rates*, please visit our website.

Susan Turner, CEO of PureGym Middle East, said: “At PureGym, we are on a mission to provide as many people as possible with access to flexible, affordable fitness. Following sustained demand for our gyms in Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar we are delighted to be expanding our presence with three new gyms in the fantastic city of Jeddah.

“Our newest gyms will provide members with everything they need to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing – all through affordable and flexible membership options. Whether you have been a member of gym before or it’s your very first time, everybody is welcome at PureGym. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Jeddah to the PureGym family!”

About PureGym Arabia

PureGym launched its first sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021 and has since expanded to a second country with two sites in the United Arab Emirates. PureGym now has 22 franchised gyms in operation across the region with. PureGym Arabia is the franchise partner of PureGym Group and has the exclusive rights to the PureGym franchise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.

About PureGym Group

PureGym Group is a leading European gym operator with over 2 million members across approximately 600 sites in the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, the United States, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. PureGym was launched in the UK in 2009 where it pioneered the model for affordable, flexible, high-quality fitness clubs and is the market leader.

The group is majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and in December 2021 KKR became a significant minority investor.

