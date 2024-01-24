Dubai – Pullman Dubai Downtown proudly announces its prestigious achievement of being awarded the gold "Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp" by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Out of 278 submissions, only 11 hotels were honoured with the gold recognition, solidifying Pullman Dubai Downtown's commitment to sustainability.

The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp (DST) initiative, introduced by DET, aims to recognize hotels that exhibit the highest level of adherence to the department's 19 sustainability criteria. Dubai has taken the lead as the first city in the region to mandate sustainability criteria for its hotel classification system, positioning itself as a leading sustainable destination.

The comprehensive inspection for Pullman Dubai Downtown took place in October 2023, evaluating not only the execution but also the efficiency of implementing the 19 sustainability points. The hotel's outstanding dedication to sustainability is evident through its various initiatives.

In 2023, Pullman Dubai Downtown achieved a significant milestone by completely eliminating single-use plastic from its premises and introducing an in-house water bottling system. Utilizing a state-of-the-art waste monitoring system in its kitchen, the hotel successfully reduced food waste by an impressive 30%. Further enhancing its commitment to water conservation, the implementation of waterless urinals in guest and staff areas has led to a remarkable savings of over 400,000 gallons of water. Additionally, the hotel adopted an innovative approach by repurposing back-wash water from the swimming pool, resulting in a conservation of 100,000 gallons of water utilized for toilet flushing.

In a creditable initiative to tackle electronic waste, Pullman Dubai Downtown collected and recycled 1 ton of e-waste, making a substantial contribution to environmental sustainability. This accomplishment not only demonstrates the hotel's dedication to meeting but surpassing the stringent sustainability criteria set by DET.

The award ceremony, hosted by DET, witnessed the gathering of top hospitality executives and DET senior leadership. His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, along with Mr. Yousuf Lootah, Head of DET Environmental Sustainability & Social Responsibility Committee, presented the awards to the deserving recipients.

"We are honoured to receive the gold Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. Pullman Dubai Downtown is dedicated to pioneering initiatives that contribute to a greener future and a more sustainable tourism industry," said Alexander Musch, General Manager.

This prestigious accolade positions Pullman Dubai Downtown as a leader in sustainable hospitality, contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a global hub for responsible tourism.

