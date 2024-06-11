Dubai, UAE: ‘Selfless Shelves’, the groundbreaking Puck campaign, planned and executed by FP7 McCann and Current Global MENAT, earned the ultimate industry recognition earlier this week by securing a spot on the acclaimed Cannes Lions Titanium shortlist.

The Titanium Lions celebrates work that transcends categories and redefines possibilities. Only 20 projects worldwide earned a shortlist spot in 2024, making ‘Selfless Shelves’ the sole MENA-focused campaign represented on the global shortlist.

The ‘Selfless Shelves’ campaign emerged from a desire to take action following Lebanon's economic crisis. Dubbed as one of the world's worst since 1850 by the World Bank, the crisis caused businesses to shut down and millions lost their jobs. Meanwhile, Lebanese women turned to selling homemade preserved foods, taking it upon themselves to support their families. Puck noticed the emergence of this action and decided to support and uplift these resilient female entrepreneurs, who are twice as likely to be jobless as men according to UN Women.

Puck donated thousands of sanitized cream cheese jars and provided hygienic means for women from rural villages to package and sell their handcrafted artisanal preserves. Puck also delivered these jars across Carrefour retailers in Lebanon and provided their own shelf space, displaying the ‘mouneh’ jars for visitors to purchase. Dedicating prime retail space to local, homemade products was an unprecedented – and selfless move for a global brand.

"The Titanium Lions represents the pinnacle of creative prestige and challenge at Cannes," said Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer of FP7 McCann. "Celebrating game-changing creativity, the Titanium Lions honour work that shatters boundaries, provokes thought and inspires envy, setting a new course for the industry and propelling it forward. As the only MENA-specific campaign, this honour is a testament to the passion and talent of the heroes behind this program—from our incredible clients to our dedicated teams in Dubai and Lebanon. Here's to creative work that not only dazzles but also makes a difference."

Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT added: The campaign, which focused on helping struggling women rather than selling Puck products, sparked impactful conversations and grew organically. Showcasing these women’s skills and ability to provide for their homes despite the worst of circumstances, resonated with many across the region.”

The project was widely praised in Lebanon and beyond, enhancing Puck's brand perception.

Puck has plans to expand the initiative to the UAE and other countries in the region.

"We are truly humbled by this recognition on the elite Titanium shortlist, which celebrates work that shatters boundaries," said Mahitab Hamed – VP, Head of Marketing & Digital MENA – Arla foods. "Selfless Shelves brought our belief in collective empowerment to life, granting Lebanese female entrepreneurs unprecedented access to mass retail at a time when they needed it most. This honour underscores our commitment to making an impact far beyond profit."

As Selfless Shelves expands into other markets, FP7 McCann continues to raise the creative bar through work that provokes progress. The campaign has already won a pencil at the D&AD Awards this year.

