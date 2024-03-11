Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe ME&T, a leader in advertising and communications is pleased to announce its new internship programme named PubCubs. This 10-week programme, starting from 3 June 2024 till 8 August 2024 offers aspiring talents the opportunity to experience the advertising and communications industry through first-hand experience, supporting teams and client work. The internship is open for current undergraduates and graduates and is offered in eleven functions: Media Planning, Performance – Social, Performance – Search, Programmatic, SEO, Communication Consultancy & Project Management, Strategy&Insights, Design & Art Direction, Content & Copywriting, Public Relations and Production.

“At Publicis Groupe, our talent is at the heart of what we do, and we believe in building powerful teams with purpose. This means hiring and nurturing young talent with the tools they need for a successful career, this internship will give them a chance to work with industry leaders, tackle realistic challenges, and build a solid foundation for their career. We look forward to embracing new perspectives that bring a unique touch to our work and teams”, said Sewar Azzouni, Head of Talent Transformation, Publicis Groupe ME&T.

Launching across different markets within the Middle East and Turkey, the PubCubs initiative offers mentorship opportunities, learning journeys, and projects. The culmination of this experience is a final capstone project strategically designed to integrate the insights gained from the Power of One approach into practical application within the project. Participants will have the opportunity to observe and understand how agency teams operate cohesively, integrating the full spectrum of capabilities and expertise within the Groupe. The Groupe encourages students from diverse academic backgrounds to participate in this enriching experience.

The initiative is in alignment with Publicis Groupe’s commitment to Learning & Development of talents, the Groupe has actively supported initiatives such as the Maheera Programme, an executive women's programme at Athar, the Saudi festival of creativity and the Young Talent Academy in Dubai Lynx. Each of these programmes represents a commitment to cultivating skills, promoting diversity, and empowering emerging talents.

The registration for the programme begins from March 1 and remains open until March 31. Interested candidates can apply for the internship by registering on the link below.

Careers at Publicis Groupe (smartrecruiters.com)

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.publicisgroupe.com

Contact:

Angela Bak

Director of Corporate Communications

Publicis Groupe Middle East

angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com