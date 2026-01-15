Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PRYPCO, the Middle East’s leading PropTech platform for fractional real estate ownership, today announced that it has selected Fireblocks as its strategic technology and infrastructure provider to power the next phase of its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization strategy, as investor demand accelerates across the MENA region and globally.

As PRYPCO continues to pioneer regulated, technology-enabled access to real estate investment, the platform is strengthening its core infrastructure to support institutional-grade scale and best-in-class security for investor assets. Fireblocks’ enterprise digital asset infrastructure will serve as a foundational layer underpinning PRYPCO’s expanding tokenization roadmap.

Through this integration, PRYPCO is leveraging Fireblocks’ secure wallet technology, private key management infrastructure, digital asset custody capabilities, and most importantly, its tokenization capabilities, that will support PRYPCO’s end-to-end tokenization operations, ensuring investor assets are protected by advanced security controls while enabling seamless participation in tokenized real-world assets across markets.

Fireblocks currently facilitates more than $10 trillion in digital asset transfers, supports over 550 million wallets, and offers infrastructure compatibility across 120+ blockchains, providing PRYPCO with a proven, globally trusted technology stack as it scales its RWA offerings internationally.

“As PRYPCO scales its real-world asset tokenization platform globally, infrastructure strength and security are non-negotiable,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO.

“We selected Fireblocks as they represent the highest standard in secure digital asset infrastructure, enabling us to operate with the flexibility, resilience, and security required to serve a new generation of global investors while maintaining the highest levels of trust and regulatory integrity,” she added.

PRYPCO has rapidly established itself as the region’s leading PropTech platform by democratising access to real estate through regulated fractional ownership, combining deep regional market expertise with advanced digital infrastructure. PRYPCO continues to set new benchmarks for transparency, innovation, and investor protection at the intersection of real estate and blockchain-enabled finance.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation PropTech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.