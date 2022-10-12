Dubai, UAE: PROW, the UAE-based provider of Cybersecurity and Data Management, announced their expansion into the key markets of Bahrain and Uzbekistan at the 2022 edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX). At the event, PROW also highlighted their youth mentorship program in the Middle East, hosting Elia Tannous, a 15-year-old cybersecurity enthusiast from Lebanon, whom PROW is sponsoring.

After over 12 years in the cybersecurity, data management and ICT sectors, PROW’s expansion into Bahrain and Uzbekistan marks the next milestone in its regional growth, with the goal of becoming the leading one-stop technology company specializing in cybersecurity and information management.

Commenting on the expansion, Roland Hashem, Managing Partner at PROW said: “We are immensely proud to expand our geographical footprint to include the key markets of Bahrain and Uzbekistan. Our goal is to provide a world-class, comprehensive suite of cybersecurity and data management solutions and services to clients across the MENA region and beyond, and this expansion brings us one step closer to that ambition.”

At GITEX 2022, PROW also showcased their cybersecurity mentorship program aimed at youth in the Arab world. One student who has shined in the program is Elia Tannous, who has been building his cyber skills from a very young age through performing ethical hacking, passing a number of cybersecurity exams and obtaining certifications, and training with PROW’s technical teams on real-time projects.

Commenting on the program, Tannous said, “I greatly appreciate the opportunity PROW has given me to pursue my interest in cybersecurity. This is a field I am truly obsessed and passionate about, and with PROW’s reservoir of expertise and technological solutions, I have been able to take my security skills and knowledge to the next level.”

At GITEX 2022, PROW are also showcasing their Cybersecurity and Data Management Solutions, including their Managed Security Operations Center (MSOC) and Data Orchestration Platform.

Other than that, PROW also offer Data Protection Technology, and Systems and Cloud Infrastructure Service Integrations, among other solutions and services. PROW tailor their packages for each customer’s specific needs and requirements by analyzing and assessing the environments in which they operate, thus developing and implementing the most seamless, secure and customized solutions that in turn guarantee they grow their businesses safely, all the while taking into consideration the equation of time, cost and excellence.

About PROW

A Dubai-based company working with leading global enterprises, PROW Middle East is a one-stop technology company specializing in cybersecurity and information management. PROW is at the forefront of the technology and digital revolution, offering a comprehensive suite of services to clients across the MENA region, from consulting, advisory, design, and deployment of powerful data management solutions based on big data platforms, to the implementation of systems and training. Partnering with some of the world’s leading names in cybersecurity, information management and enterprise solutions, PROW deploys state-of-the-art products and practical expertise to offer round-the-clock protection to its clients.

