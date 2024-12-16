Abu Dhabi – Provis, a leading full-service real estate company, has been honoured with the "Outstanding Community Engagement Initiative of the Year" award at the World Realty Congress Awards 2024 held recently in Dubai. The award celebrates Provis' exceptional efforts to create meaningful connections and foster a strong sense of community within its managed properties.

Randy Fink, CEO at Provis, said, "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to going above and beyond in fostering a true sense of community. We strive to exceed our clients’ expectations by creating exceptional experiences and opportunities for our residents to connect, engage and build lasting relationships."

Provis has implemented a comprehensive community engagement programme, hosting over 170 events in the past year. These initiatives ranged from wellness programmes and social gatherings to impactful social responsibility campaigns such as the "Steps Challenge," in partnership with Steppi to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Pink Run for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Most recently, Provis was also awarded the Community Engagement Initiative of the Year Award at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2024 in recognition of its efforts in fostering connections within communities and promoting engagement among residents.

The World Realty Congress Awards are a leading industry platform recognising excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements across various areas, honouring companies that demonstrate leadership, best practices and a commitment to shaping the future of real estate. The annual awards ceremony brings together key players and thought leaders from the global real estate community.

About Provis:

Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Owners’ Association management, clubhouse and lifestyle management, community activations, property management, strategic leasing, asset management, and facilities management. Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.