Abu Dhabi: ProvenMed, a medical devices R&D company, announced today that its ActivGo® kit for urinary incontinence management has obtained insurance coverage for THIQA beneficiaries.

"We are thrilled to have our ActivGo® kit covered by THIQA," said ProvenMed CEO, Amine Staali. "This will allow us to reach more people who suffer from urinary incontinence and help them manage their care with dignity, confidence, and enjoyable active lifestyle. Approving coverage is a monumental step by THIQA to allow people to have access to ActivGo®Kit so they can spend less time worrying and more time living healthier, better lives."

The ActivGo® kit is a completely innovative system that replaces adult diapers and adhesive catheters. It includes a unique wearable catheter, an integrated washing system, and drainage accessories. The device is worn easily and designed to provide improved comfort and quality of care while also reducing the risk of infection.

Thiqa is a leading healthcare insurance program that provides first-rate access to the most comprehensive care and broadest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates. THIQA beneficiaries with urinary incontinence will now be able to have their ActivGo® kit and accessories 1-year system covered for reimbursement. The device is expected to help tens of thousands of people to manage their care and restore their active lifestyle.

Urinary incontinence is a common problem, affecting up to 30% of adults. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including prostate issues, diabetes, obesity, and nervous diseases.

It is not just a medical problem. It can affect emotional, psychological, and social life. Many people who have urinary incontinence are afraid to do normal daily activities. They don't want to be too far from a toilet. Urinary incontinence can keep people from enjoying life.

The ActivGo® kit has been shown to be an effective self-management device for urinary incontinence. In a clinical study, 95% of users reported an improvement in quality of life, an increase in social activities, and a decrease in infection episodes.



"The ActivGo® kit offers an innovative, non-invasive solution for urinary incontinence management," said Dr. Souheil Guessoum, Co-Founder of ProvenMed. "Many people think urinary incontinence is just part of getting older. But it's not. With the ActivGo® kit, it can be managed with privacy and confidence”

About ProvenMed

ProvenMed is a medical device innovation company that is revolutionizing the urinary incontinence care with its patented solutions, ActivGo® for men and the Comfii™ system for women. These innovative solutions are the first urinary incontinence wearable devices of their kind, developed entirely from the patient's perspective. This approach ensures that they provide a comfortable, hygienic, and easy solution to help patients resume active lifestyles and regain confidence. ProvenMed is committed to innovating medical devices through compassionate empathy, empowering individuals, and improving their quality of life.

For more information, please visit www.provenmed.com.