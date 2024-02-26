Dubai, UAE: PROVEN Solution, a state-of-the-art venture studio specializing in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, virtual and augmented reality solutions, has announced its participation in LEAP 2024, from March 4th to 7th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Comprising of PROVEN Consult, PROVEN Robotics and PROVEN Reality, the company will be showcasing its state-of-the-art products and solutions in AI, Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) technologies as well as robotics, reaffirming the company’s commitment to demonstrate innovation across sectors.

At LEAP 2024, PROVEN Solution will showcase how its revolutionary Arabic intelligent document understanding Sanad.ai is transforming data extraction in both English and Arabic, driving digital transformation and intelligent process automation. Additionally, the company will highlight its ground breaking Aemaco Energy Saving Solution Air-Econ, which is aiding government entities, large-scale buildings, hotels and schools in Saudi Arabia and UAE in energy conservation efforts.

PROVEN Robotics will showcase its innovative robotic systems (PRoMs) set to redefine applications in robotics along with their wide robotics solutions.

Moreover, PROVEN Reality will also demonstrate its various Immersive technology solutions tailored for healthcare education, construction, and engineering sectors.

“We are thrilled to mark our third consecutive participation at LEAP 2024, solidifying our presence as a pivotal contributor to the event. This year, we're excited to unveil creative and groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. For the first time we will have interactive hologram. We will showcase products and solutions meticulously tailored for the Middle East market, reflecting our commitment to innovation and regional needs.” Said Zaid Al Mashari, CEO, PROVEN Solution.

“With the visionary leadership of the Saudi government, the Kingdom is rapidly evolving, witnessing a surge in startups, innovation hubs, and technology-focused initiatives. This dynamic environment offers a wide range of opportunities for international investors in various tech sectors such as VR/AR, Robotics, Data, RPA, and more. We at PROVEN Solution, are thrilled to be a part of this transformative journey, contributing our innovative technologies to the Kingdom's flourishing tech landscape. We anticipate that the combination of local talent, international investment, and technological advancements will propel Saudi Arabia to the forefront of global tech innovation, and we will be able to witness this at LEAP 2024.” He added.

Attendees can experience PROVEN Solution in action at the exhibition center and engage in detailed demonstrations of Virtual Reality (VR) solutions. Additionally, representatives from PROVEN Consult will be available throughout the event to present practical models of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) along with consultants from Sanad.ai and Aemaco.

PROVEN Solution will be at Hall2 J40 at LEAP 2024.

About Proven Solution

Proven Solution is a state-of-the-art venture studio by Proven Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, and Bengaluru (India). It is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.provensolution.com