Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PROVEN Robotics, a leading provider of robotic solutions worldwide, announced the launch of its first PROVEN Robotics Club in the Kingdom. The Robotics Club will forge partnerships with schools to provide state-of-the-art robotics equipment, customized training programs, and expert consulting services.

The Robotics Club aims to provide a dynamic and engaging environment for students. It is designed to help them build key skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and creativity while enhancing their STEM education through practical, hands-on experiences in robotics and programming.

Students will utilize the LEGO Spike Prime set, enabling them to construct robots of various shapes and functions while learning programming in an engaging and accessible manner. The program is currently available for both private and international schools in Riyadh.

Speaking on the launch, Mohammed Aldousari, Regional Robotics Lead, PROVEN Robotics, said, " We are excited to bring robotics to children at an early age through our Club. As awareness of future technologies like robotics and AI grows within our community, we see this as a prime opportunity to invest in young minds. By equipping them with future skills and introducing them to cutting-edge AI tools, we are empowering the next generation to lead innovation in advanced technology fields."

The Robotics Club is part of the recently launched first-of-its-kind PROVEN Robotics STEM and Robotics education program in the country. It focuses on empowering students in technology fields like robotics, AI, and STEM while upskilling teachers with modern technologies. Through the program PROVEN Robotics offers comprehensive services which includes establishing school partnerships to deliver cutting-edge robotics equipment, organize Summer Robotics Camps, design tailored training programs for schools, and provide expert consulting services.

The education program by PROVEN Robotics aligns with the Kingdom's 2030 vision to position it as a leader in technology, robotics, and AI. It will engage students in learning environments aligning with developmental needs and labor market demands and are in line with the Ministry of Education directives. It is committed to driving a vibrant, innovative community, by keeping pace with ongoing technological advancements.

About PROVEN Solution

PROVEN Solution is a state-of-the-art venture studio by PROVEN Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, and Bengaluru (India). It is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.provensolution.com

To learn more about PROVEN Robotics, please visit https://provenrobotics.ai/.