DUBAI – Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region, today announced that they have been named a Liferay Partner of the Year. The award recognizes partners who have excelled at delivering powerful digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform, helping organizations meet critical business needs. Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region has been awarded the 2023 Innovation Partner of the Year in a ceremony held during the 2024 Liferay Sales Kick-Off, hosted in Rome, on February 6th.

The Liferay Innovation Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners who exhibit true innovation in how they go to market--including how they develop new business model concepts to increase growth and profitability and use creative methods that deliver increased revenue and use of Liferay services.

“This accolade validates our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the constant pursuit of excellence in enabling organizations in achieving their digital transformation objectives. We appreciate Liferay for recognizing our endeavors, and we anticipate the ongoing collaboration to enhance our shared ecosystem,” said Adib Ibrahim, Managing Director.

Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made on overall business results, market expansion, and efforts invested into marketing and enablement for Liferay solutions.

“We are very proud to recognize our remarkable partners and celebrate their achievements,” said Emanuel Di Matteo, VP of Global Sales at Liferay. “Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East Region has continuously showcased commitment, innovation, and a collaborative spirit towards building a stronger ecosystem together with Liferay.”

Liferay partners play a major role in the company’s continued drive to offer the world's most flexible DXP to organizations worldwide. The partner ecosystem is formed by expert companies with extensive knowledge of Liferay’s product capabilities and experienced resources that help organizations achieve a faster time to value.

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index. www.protiviti.com

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

