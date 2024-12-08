Keynote speaker Eric Trump will join other notable figures, including Prince Filip of Serbia and Saifedean Ammous, to explore Bitcoin’s role in the future of finance

The UAE’s zero VAT on Bitcoin gains and forward-thinking policies position it as a global hub for Bitcoin adoption and innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prosper, the leading decentralized protocol offering institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain, proudly announces its role as the official Hashrate Sponsor for Bitcoin MENA 2024. The highly anticipated conference will take place on December 9-10, 2024, at the iconic Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together industry experts and key players from the global Bitcoin ecosystem and the wider crypto industry.

As the official Hashrate Sponsor, Prosper will feature prominently at the event and host an interactive booth where attendees can engage directly with its team and explore how Prosper is setting the standard for institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain, further unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential as the most decentralized cryptocurrency.

“As one of the most innovative community-focused projects under Animoca Brands, we are excited to showcase our unique offering at this year’s Bitcoin MENA event which aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to Bitcoin and its mining power,” said Milton Lam, Advisory Council Member & Launch Partner, Prosper. “Our participation underscores our leadership in institutional-grade Bitcoin mining innovation, advancing the possibilities of the world’s original and most decentralized cryptocurrency.”

Bitcoin MENA 2024 will bring together global leaders and influential voices, including Eric Trump, Prince Filip of Serbia and Saifedean Ammous, to shape the conversation on Bitcoin’s future.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, will deliver a keynote address at Bitcoin MENA 2024, marking a significant milestone for the event. His participation brings a wealth of business acumen and leadership experience to discussions on Bitcoin’s growing adoption in the Middle East. Following Donald J. Trump’s appearance at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville this July, the Trump family’s growing support for Bitcoin as a solution to combat inflation in the U.S. underscores the event's importance.

Other notable attendees include Prince Filip of Serbia, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard and Abdulla Al Dhaheri of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi. Their involvement highlights Bitcoin MENA’s influence and Abu Dhabi’s emerging role as a central hub in the global Bitcoin economy.

The Abu Dhabi edition of the Bitcoin Conference promises to be a transformative event, uniting institutional investors, developers, influencers and enthusiasts to explore Bitcoin’s rapidly growing potential in the region and globally.

About Prosper:

Prosper is a decentralized protocol for a community that truly believes in Bitcoin, providing full exposure across Bitcoin hashrate and Bitcoin through tokenizing institutional-grade Bitcoin hashrate as omnichain RWA, and aims to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin through liquidity farming. For more information, visit prosper-fi.com or follow us on X

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and Bitcoin 2025 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi,December 2024).

