Abu Dhabi: Leading controls technology company Proserv, with a presence right across the Arabian Gulf, has moved its operations in Saudi Arabia into a new dedicated, state-of-the-art facility in Dammam as part of its roadmap to bolster and extend its expertise for customers and establish itself as the control system solutions partner of choice across the kingdom.

Proserv has invested a significant sum in the bespoke site, located close to the HQ of major national oil company Aramco, as the Aberdeen headquartered business seeks to increase its activities within the digital arena in Saudi Arabia, including real-time condition monitoring and industrial automation right across the energy landscape, including renewables. The strategy reflects Proserv’s wider global digitalisation push alongside several technology partners.

The new base delivers key upgrades to enhance Proserv’s well-established topside service provision with investment directed to an in-house instrumentation calibration zone, as well as a purpose-built pressure testing facility. The site also incorporates manufacturing, service and refurbishment areas within its 1,000 square metre footprint.

Proserv’s General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Chris Chambers commented:

“This new facility, with its increased and upgraded capabilities, is testament to our proactive ambitions to drive this business into exciting new areas here in the kingdom. Our absolute commitment to supporting the Saudi economy, and building new skills within its workforce, is long-standing and Proserv’s future direction into cutting-edge technologies and potentially new markets will only reinforce and broaden that.”

Angus Rodger, Vice President, Services added:

“Across every facet of our global business, we are harnessing our controls expertise to deliver real-time monitoring, intelligence insights to enhance operational strategy and ultimately the optimisation of critical infrastructure. This impressive new site in Dammam gives our skilled team in the kingdom the means to push further to widen this offering. Saudi Arabia represents a market with much potential.”

Proserv’s relocation and upgrade of site capabilities in Saudi Arabia follows a similar move conducted earlier this year at its important base in Chennai, India. Increasing headcount and growth in its breadth of activities meant the team required not only additional space but the scale for further in-house capability.

Proserv has moved into its own dedicated site to the south of Chennai comprising a floor space of 850 square metres, which offers both a manufacturing and service workshop alongside a bespoke pressure testing area. The new facility underpins its role, and extends its expertise, as a vital global functional support network, across varied disciplines including engineering, effective global supply chain sourcing and product builds.

The Chennai team not only offers this core support throughout the entire Arabian Peninsula and North Africa but to Proserv’s worldwide business. Among multiple on-going projects, it is currently collaborating with its Saudi based colleagues on the real-time monitoring of industrial equipment as part of the push into digital technologies and intelligence.

Geert Kooi, Senior Vice President, Operations stated:

“Chennai is a key site for us and the move earlier this year enables the team to augment its skill sets within its own dedicated space to deliver techno-commercial solutions for the wider controls market, in both oil and gas and renewables. Worldwide, our Chennai team is producing valuable work in numerous critical functions and locally this new facility also gives us a great base from which to target and attack the many opportunities available in the Indian market.”

Proserv’s CEO, Davis Larssen remarked:

“These facility upgrades in both Saudi Arabia and Chennai are crucial steps to allow those talented teams a platform from which to thrive and grow locally, and also to contribute a significant role within our broad global business strategy, including the development and delivery of new digital solutions to our customers right across the energy sector. We look forward to seeing the on-going progress and development in these locations in the coming years.”

Proserv is an Aberdeen headquartered controls technology company, providing solutions to clients across the energy sector to optimise performance, improve efficiencies and extend the operational life of critical infrastructure. Proserv operates worldwide and has 13 sites located in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

