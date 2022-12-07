Abu Dhabi: Global controls technology company Proserv, with numerous sites across the Arabian Gulf and a partner of several of the region’s national oil companies, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Aberdeen based sand and erosion monitoring, analytics and management experts SMS.

The deal sees SMS become the exclusive agent and representative for Proserv’s sampling activities across Malaysia. The arrangement brings Proserv’s sampling system know-how, equipment design and high-quality manufacturing, delivering safe, enclosed and portable solutions, together with SMS’s sand monitoring technologies.

SMS engages non-intrusive corrosion and erosion sensors to supply real-time monitoring and data acquisition which when analysed and interpreted by subject matter experts can enable swift identification of incipient problems that, without appropriate intervention, could halt production via equipment damage or failure.

It is expected that Proserv and SMS’s combined offering will give clients a step change in the visibility of the condition and integrity of flowlines and, through the live measurement of sand quantities, will allow operators to make informed early strategy decisions around production rates, maintenance planning and ultimately the life of critical infrastructure.

Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asia region have a significant need for effective, real-time monitoring and assessment of sand levels in oil and gas production flowlines to alleviate erosion risks, improve safety and reduce the threat of downtime.

Andrew Kinsler, Operations Director, SMS commented:

“We are delighted to formalise the signing of this agreement to act as Proserv’s representative in Malaysia, as this underpins a truly constructive and on-going working relationship. Proserv has a reputation for innovating disruptive solutions to support improved efficiencies, better reliability of infrastructure and ultimately the optimisation of assets.

“This is equally what we at SMS provide to the market, around the globe, with our cutting-edge sand monitoring, integrity management and data analytics solutions, substantially enhancing the well performance of our clients. Malaysia represents the first market region where our combined SMS and Proserv offering could make a real difference to production levels and performance.”

As part of the tie-up, Proserv will also establish a service centre in Malaysia located at SMS’s local facility in Labuan. This will be based upon the successful model in operation at Proserv’s main Sampling Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen and at its sites in the US, Norway, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The centre will supply both servicing and sampling equipment rental.

Following the signing of the agreement, Proserv’s General Manager, Sampling, Sean Andersson added:

“Forging this arrangement with SMS is an exciting development for Proserv’s global sampling business. SMS offers genuinely impactful monitoring capabilities and we believe that our collaboration, fusing our own renowned system design expertise with such digital technologies, will advance real gains and benefits to the Malaysian market.

“There are many synergies between our businesses, particularly in terms of our value proposition for our customers, and so we will seek to identify further ways by which we can maximise this tie-up more widely.”

Proserv is a controls technology company, providing tailored solutions to clients right across the energy sector to optimise performance, improve efficiencies and extend the operational life of critical infrastructure. Proserv operates worldwide and has offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East & Asia. For more information, visit www.proserv.com

