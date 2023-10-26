Abu Dhabi: Global controls technology company Proserv, with a presence right across the Arabian Gulf, and Aberdeen based sand and erosion monitoring, analytics and management experts SMS have announced the rollout of a new Sampling Service Centre, strategically located at SMS’s facility in Kemaman Supply Base (KSB), Terengganu, Malaysia.

The collaboration between Proserv, a leader in sampling and injection equipment for the energy sector, and SMS, with its cutting-edge sand monitoring technologies, accelerates the optimisation of production performance and brings greater operational efficiencies.

With the launch of the Sampling Service Centre in KSB, Malaysian clients can now access and procure Proserv’s solutions locally, bringing substantial time savings and significantly alleviating logistical complexities and costs typically associated with sourcing such essential sampling equipment from overseas.

As the authorised representative of Proserv in Malaysia, SMS also stands as the exclusive, trusted party for servicing and maintaining Proserv's sampling fleet with its extensive range of rental equipment including sampling cylinders, mini separators and sand injection calibration packages.

The joint service centre supports various areas of expertise including production chemistry, flow assurance, metering, reservoir and subsea operations. This wide-ranging, joined-up approach delivers specialised and integrated solutions to address requirements at every stage of the production process.

Andrew Kinsler, SMS’s Operations Director commented:

"Our unwavering client commitment has been at the forefront of this collaborative development. The dovetailing of SMS’s sand management and flow assurance instrumentation with Proserv’s multi-faceted sampling know-how delivers a single focused capability for our clients’ exacting demands.

“From exploration and appraisal through to development and production, we provide a comprehensive suite of technical solutions and commercial models, as part of a truly unique client value proposition.”

The joint Sampling Service Centre, with its broad servicing and rental possibilities, leads on from the successful template in operation at Proserv’s main Sampling Centre of Excellence in Aberdeen and at its global sites in the US, Norway, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

SMS’s Southeast Asia Regional Manager, Jonathan Ambrose added:

“This new centre and our alliance open up real possibilities. Integrating Proserv’s liquid and gas sampling equipment within our service offering in Malaysia not only complements our existing solids sampling portfolio but creates an opportunity to develop local Malaysian talent in the various sampling disciplines.

“We also believe our collaboration, with its extended range of abilities, will provide added benefits to local clients whether in flow assurance, production chemistry or well testing”.

Sean Andersson, Proserv’s General Manager, Sampling observed:

“At Proserv, one of our core values is delivering, and prioritising, excellent service and with this new sampling centre in Malaysia, additionally harnessing SMS’s specific expertise and sand monitoring technologies, that is exactly what we are jointly providing. Local clients can now benefit from even swifter response and support, plus vastly reduced lead-times, accessing Proserv’s critical, best-in-class equipment just when they need it.

“Our broader philosophy is based upon supplying impactful equipment and solutions enabling clients to gain insights into performance to empower decision-making, while ultimately optimising operations. This joint service centre, allied to our respective skill sets, will assist in improving the scrutiny of flowlines, can enhance safety and so alleviate the threat of unscheduled downtime.”

Kinsler and Andersson added that the new Proserv and SMS Sampling Service Centre in KSB not only maximises growing synergies between the two parties in the Malaysian segment but also builds closer ties as they look towards the global market.

About:

Proserv is an Aberdeen headquartered controls technology company, providing solutions to clients across the energy sector to optimise performance, improve efficiencies and extend the operational life of critical infrastructure. Proserv operates worldwide and has 13 sites located in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

