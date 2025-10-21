DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Ares Credit funds (“Ares”) in connection with a $250 million debt financing commitment.

“This financing marks another important milestone in our journey to build the region’s most trusted and intelligent property platform,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Property Finder. “The support of world-class financial partners underlines the strength of our business and the scale of the opportunity ahead. This transaction allows us to accelerate our growth in the region through investments in product innovation, AI-driven solutions, marketing & branding and strategic partnerships.”

“We are pleased to support Property Finder as it enters its exciting next chapter of strategic growth,” said Michael Dennis, Partner and Co-Head of European Credit at Ares. “Property Finder has built a category-leading business with a demonstrable track record of execution, profitability, and innovation under the leadership of strong management. We look forward to working closely with Michael and his team, as well as Property Finder’s other investors, as they continue building out a differentiated offering.”

Property Finder is the largest property portal in the MENA region by revenue, and has delivered consistently strong financial performance across its markets, with a 40%+ group revenue CAGR from 2020–2024. In the UAE alone, the company’s core real estate revenues grew from $30 million in 2021 to $117 million in 2024, and $73 million in 1H 2025, while UAE EBITDA margin expanded to above 60% in 1H 2025. This track record reflects the scalability and efficiency of Property Finder´s one-brand, one-tech-stack model, and its ability to generate superior ROI for its customers.

The transaction follows recent strategic investments from Permira and Blackstone, and underscores global investor confidence in Property Finder´s leadership and growth potential, as well as the UAE’s dynamic technology ecosystem.

Axis Arbor Partners (London) acted as the exclusive debt advisor to Property Finder.

Property Finder Press Contact:

Tony Sidgwick

Gambit PR & Communications

tony@gambit.ae

+97150 465 3458

Ares Management Press Contact:

Giles Bethule

media.europe@aresmgmt.com

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders’ long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $572 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.