Doha, Qatar - Property Finder, the leading prop-tech company in Qatar, hosted the second edition of the Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards last night at the St. Regis Hotel, which celebrated the country’s leading brokerages, developers and agents, acknowledging their determination and innovative solutions.

Following the success of last year’s first edition of the Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards, this year brought an exciting new opportunity for companies to demonstrate their strengths and resilience within a competitive market.

“In a very fast paced industry, we want to recognize the pioneers shaping the growth of real estate and motivate real estate professionals to continue pushing outstanding excellence" commented Afaf Hashim, Property Finder Qatar Country Manager. “Following last year’s edition of the Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards, it gives me great joy to see yet another successful event where those who have been shaping the industry are recognised and awarded for their hard-work in raising the bar in the industry."

The winners competed across seven different categories which included best brokerage, best developers, best agent, most leads generated, rising stars, and more. Contenders were ranked and awarded based on several factors including innovation, use of technology, marketing, company culture, customer experience, growth, sustainability initiatives, and more. Some of this year’s winners included Coreo Real Estate, winning Brokerage of The Year,, NelsonPark Property winning Most Leads Generated for brokerages, Al Asmakh Real Estate winning Most Leads Generated for Developers, and Ezdan Holding Group winning Largest Developer Award, and many more. For the complete list of winners, please visit awards.propertyfinder.qa

The winners were chosen after thorough deliberation by a panel of judges and were selected based on specific criteria with a heavy focus on companies that have pioneered in market best practices and customer service.

-Ends-

About Property Finder Qatar

Since 2007, Property Finder has been providing tools to help consumers find properties that best fit their needs. As the leading proptech company in the region, we work with brokers and developers to list properties on a common platform and make it easier to see all information about those properties while browsing from your desktop or on the move.

The launch of propertyfinder.qa has transformed the real estate industry in Qatar and has brought transparency to the market while connecting consumers with their perfect property.

Year on year, Property Finder has expanded, not only in terms of the number of clients we work with, but also the number of end-users that visit our site.

As a company, Property Finder has always put users at the forefront of its innovation and strategy. We continue to develop industry-first products and features, be it through specialised Customer Relationship Management systems, or our latest product launches.

https://www.propertyfinder.qa/