Catering to the surge in primary market transactions reaching a 66% increase YoY, Property Finder’s dedicated primary market vertical, called New Projects, offers the UAE’s most extensive and fully verified catalogue of developments.

With thousands of new projects buyers have accurate, trusted information and a breadth of choice at their fingertips.

Real estate agents who facilitate 80% of primary transactions are witnessing strong returns from Property Finder’s New Projects vertical.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Dubai’s real estate market continues to soar, with sales transactions in July 2025 alone reaching AED 63.6 billion, that’s a 27% year-on-year increase in value and a 24% rise in transaction volume, according to the UAE’s leading property portal, Property Finder, and its latest market performance data.

As part of this, the primary ready segment recorded 1,961 transactions worth AED 12.2 billion. That's a 66% increase in volume and a 56% rise in value year-on-year, reflecting strong confidence in new developments. At the same time, demand for off-plan projects continues to grow, offering homeseekers and investors compelling opportunities.

Across the UAE, buyer interest in new developments has risen sharply, increasing by an average of 32% per quarter between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025. While Dubai accounts for the majority of this demand, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah each command a 5% share. Among the top 10 communities we show - nine of them are in Dubai: Dubailand, Dubai South, JVC, Dubai Investment Park, Deira, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, and Business Bay with one in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Property Finder’s New Projects vertical meets this growing demand offering the UAE’s most comprehensive and fully verified database of primary developments, with 28% more projects than any other source. This breadth of projects ensures buyers have access to accurate, trusted data while giving agents and developers a platform that delivers results.

Among the top-performing developments currently featured on Property Finder’s New Projects are: Bahria Town in Dubai South, Grand Polo Club and Resort in Dubai Investment Park, Eden House in Dubai Hills, Verdana Residence in Dubai Investment Park, and Rove Home Dubai Marina by IRTH.

“The surge in primary market demand underscores the importance of verified, accessible, and comprehensive information about new projects,” said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder. “With New Projects, we are setting the benchmark for transparency and choice, helping buyers, agents, and developers engage with off-plan real estate in ways that are more informed, more confident, and more successful.”

With the ability to market verified developments to a highly engaged audience, Property Finder’s New Projects is proving to be an essential driver of growth in the UAE’s booming primary market. The New Projects vertical can be accessed at propertyfinder.ae or via the Property Finder app, available on Google Play and Apple Store. Additional insights into top listings and communities can be found on Data Guru by Property Finder.

The primary market covers two key segments:

Primary ready — Properties that are completed and sold for the first time by developers and licensed brokers.



— Properties that are completed and sold for the first time by developers and licensed brokers. Primary off-plan — Properties sold before construction is completed, often offering attractive payment plans and early investment opportunities. These can be sold by developers and licensed brokers.

New Projects cover any Primary Projects, whether it’s off-plan or ready.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

