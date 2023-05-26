DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Dubai’s property sector continues to grow at record speed with hot new property listings and millions worth of investments driving a new era for home search in the UAE. As the trusted ‘go-to place’ for homeseekers with the most homes in the UAE, Property Finder reveals a one-of-its-kind home search experience in partnership with MoVlogs as a part of their ‘Find Every Home’ campaign. The leading property portal takes home search experience to the next level with the first-ever Sky Home Search featuring popular YouTuber - MoVlogs.

MoVlogs (Mohamed Beiraghdary) goes on a spectacular journey as he skydives into Dubai’s beaming skyline to unveil the city’s array of available properties in an unforgettable and unique home search experience. Excited as ever to take the plunge, MoVlog’s ideal home is one that is spacious, comfortable, easily accessible and luxurious - all at once. Starting off his journey with Property Finder’s Sky Home Search and with the help of his dedicated SuperAgent MoVlogs is able to find his perfect home in no time.

Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder said: “As a leading property portal, our goal is to empower home seekers to find their dream home. We can only achieve that goal if we have all the available homes in the market. Thanks to our great platform and the trust of our partners, we have exactly that as Property Finder currently has the most homes in the UAE. It was great to showcase this and partner with MoVlogs and assist him on an exciting search to help him find his dream home. "

Speaking about his journey aboard the first ever Sky Home Search, MoVlogs commented, “It was an absolutely amazing experience being able to go up in the air to witness UAE’s property sector thriving at its peak. Property Finder's Sky Home Search certainly was the best experience in helping me find my dream home.”

Watch the Sky Home Search video here

About Property Finder

A pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Property Finder is on a mission to motivate and inspire consumers to get living the life they deserve. Connecting millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day, Property Finder is a go-to place for a seamless and enriching house-hunting and finance-finding journey for both buyers and renters.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted platform for developers, real estate brokers and property seekers to make informed decisions on all things real estate.

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

propertyfinder@webershandwick.com