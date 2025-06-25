Dubai, UAE - Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the general availability of its Data Security and Governance Solutions, delivered through its local data center in the United Arab Emirates. This bolsters Proofpoint’s commitment to the region, meeting customer demand for AI-powered, cloud-based security solutions that help our customers in the region comply with local data residency policies and meet regulatory compliance.

The company’s UAE data center was initially announced in February this year during Proofpoint’s Protect Tour in Dubai, during a keynote delivered by Sumit Dhawan, CEO at Proofpoint and supported by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at United Arab Emirates Government.

Data loss is a widespread challenge in the region. Proofpoint research shows that 94% of organizations in the UAE experienced at least one data loss incident in the past year. As a result of this, 47% admitted to suffering regulatory sanctions and fines. While UAE organizations are investing in data security solutions, less than half (46%) say they have a mature Data Loss Prevention (DLP) program in place.

The way people work today exacerbates this data security challenge for organizations. With the rapid proliferation of digital communication channels and increasingly disparate data sources - and employees working across multiple communications channels and applications - organizations are faced with the challenge of effectively securing a wide sprawl of data, while addressing compliance challenges in a fast and high-efficacy way. Due to this, 88% of UAE CISOs agree that information protection and data governance are a top priority for their organization in the next year.

“Data security is a challenge that is constantly evolving in the UAE, and our main objective is to continue to help organizations protect their data, with innovative, AI-powered solutions that address data loss risks, while ensuring local regulations and compliance,” said Kenan Abu Ltaif, Regional Director, Middle East and Turkey at Proofpoint. “We will continue to enhance our offerings for UAE-based organizations in line with the threat landscape, enabling them to roll out multi-layered, cloud-native cybersecurity protection that safeguards people and data from today’s biggest threats, while keeping their data in-country.”

Customers in the UAE can now benefit from Proofpoint’s portfolio of Data Security and Governance Solutions, including: Digital Communications Governance (DCG), Enterprise DLP, and Insider Threat Management.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.