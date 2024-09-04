New unified solution will provide organisations with end-to-end visibility, security and compliance risk management for their communications data to stay ahead of regulatory and legal risks

Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the general availability of its Digital Communications Governance (DCG) offering, bolstering its existing offerings in pace with the evolving modern data governance and enterprise archiving market. The new offering helps organisations simplify governance of communication data and provides security insights across all major digital channels for conduct risk. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to surface key data insights, reducing false positives while facilitating high efficacy information discovery and supervisory review.

Today’s data governance and compliance market has evolved from an archive and repository-centric approach to one that is centred on managing an ever-growing number of digital communication channels and collaboration tools. This has created a complex challenge for organisations to gain visibility and context across more disparate data sources and threats than ever before, all while supervising employee behaviours, enforcing corporate policies, and meeting a growing number of regulatory mandates (e.g., FINRA, FCA, HIPAA, GDPR).

Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering provides unified security and compliance risk management that helps organisations centralise all communications content, enforce proactive, adaptive data controls, and streamline e-discovery and supervision. Proofpoint’s DCG offering leverages the company’s AI engine to create contextualised insights covering every channel and facet of communications data, maximising the efficacy of review by 84% or more when compared to alternatives.

"With the rapid proliferation of digital communication channels and increasingly disparate data sources, organisations must consider how to effectively solve for security and compliance challenges in a fast and high-efficacy way,” said Harry Labana, senior vice president and general manager of archiving, digital communications governance at Proofpoint. "With significant consequences for non-compliance, Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering gives organisations the instant visibility and AI-driven insights they need to simplify delivery of a modern, secure, and compliant environment where employees work and collaborate.”

Key capabilities and customer benefits include:

Comprehensive data governance over major communications channels across meetings, mobile, collaboration, emails, social media, voice, videos, and files:

Full fidelity, context-aware data capture across 80+ channels including mobile channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, and WeChat, as well as social and collaboration channels including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Slack, RingCentral and YouTube

Intuitive, native app-like communications and data review experience

Real-time policy enforcement across social media to prevent reputational damage and compliance violations before they occur

Advanced search that contextualises search types such as wildcards and emojis

Fast response to real-time compliance risk with AI-assisted pre-review and post-review of communications data and content:

Increase alert relevancy and detect over 200 different risks ‘out-of-the-box' using industry-curated scenarios for any communication channel

Perform AI-assisted review with easily configured models

Quickly create and deploy policy-based custom models

that address industry-and corporate-specific risks

The solution will be showcased at Proofpoint’s upcoming ‘Protect’ event series, which begins on September 10, 2024 in New York City. It builds on Proofpoint’s industry recognition in compliance and archiving, with Gartner® naming Proofpoint a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance1.

For more information on Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/enable-intelligent-compliance.

Supporting quotes:

“By 2027, 40% of enterprise customers will proactively assess workstream collaboration and meeting solution content for corporate policy and general business insights, up from less than 5% in 2023.” - 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance[1]

“By 2027, 65% of enterprise customers will combine supervision of text- and audio/video-based content to monitor communication governance, up from less than 15% in 2023.” - 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance[1]

1Gartner, 2023 Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance, Michael Hoeck, November 13, 2023: 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Communications Governance[1]

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

