Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Hornetsecurity Group, a leading pan-European provider of AI-powered Microsoft 365 (M365) security, data protection, compliance, and security awareness solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to midsize businesses (SMBs).

The closing of the transaction marks a significant milestone in Proofpoint’s strategy to extend its human-centric security platform to organizations of all sizes through a purpose-built approach for the MSP channel. With Hornetsecurity’s strong market presence in Europe and a partner base serving over 125,000 customers via 12,000+ MSPs and channel partners, Proofpoint significantly expands its reach and capabilities within the SMB segment.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Hornetsecurity to Proofpoint and further our mission to protect the emerging agentic workspace for customers of every size,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint. “Together, we will extend our human and agent-centric security leadership to safeguard people, AI agents, and data, while expanding our reach to SMBs and MSPs with Hornetsecurity’s proven, scalable platform. As threats grow faster and more targeted, our combined expertise will raise the bar for innovation and resilience—helping customers and partners worldwide safeguard what matters most.”

Hornetsecurity’s flagship solution, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security platform for M365 environments. With services spanning email security, backup, compliance, awareness training, and access control, the platform provides MSPs with a multi-tenant control panel to manage and scale protection for their customers—without the complexity of stitching together multiple point solutions.

“Joining Proofpoint marks a new chapter in our journey,” said Daniel Hofmann, founder and CEO of Hornetsecurity. “Together, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the most effective M365 security and data protection to MSPs around the world. Building on our time-tested and well-established channel-centric approach, our combined capabilities, shared threat intelligence, and aligned vision will drive a new level of innovation and value for our partners and customers globally.”

As part of the transaction, Hornetsecurity will operate as a dedicated business unit focused on serving MSPs and SMBs worldwide. Daniel Hofmann will lead the business unit as executive vice president and general manager within Proofpoint. His executive leadership team will remain in place and continue to drive product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and partner success via the MSP Platform. Customers and partners can expect continuity in service and support, with additional benefits from Proofpoint’s global resources, research, and threat intelligence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Proofpoint will acquire Hornetsecurity for a total consideration of $1.8 billion. Hornetsecurity generates annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of nearly $200 million, growing at 20% year-over-year. This acquisition reinforces Proofpoint’s commitment to the European market and its strategy to deliver differentiated, AI-powered security to every organization—regardless of size or geography.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: LinkedIn

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com.