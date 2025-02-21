Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CyberGate Defense LLC, a leading cybersecurity organization which provides end-to-end Cybersecurity, Digital solutions, Enablement, with a focus on expertise to combat evolving cyber threats. The MoU was signed under the guidance of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, by Cherif Morcos, Chief Business Officer at CyberGate and Emile Abou Saleh, Vice President of Northern Europe, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, at Proofpoint during Proofpoint’s Protect Tour event in Dubai this week.

Human error remains the number one cyber risk for organizations in the UAE, with Proofpoint research revealing that more than three-quarters (76%) of CISOs in the UAE view human error as their organization’s biggest cyber vulnerability. With the majority of attacks targeting people, rather than infrastructure, a comprehensive human-centric approach to cybersecurity is required to effectively navigate today’s threat landscape.

Through this expanded collaboration, CyberGate will be offering Proofpoint’s human-centric cybersecurity solutions to organizations in the UAE, helping them to stop threats, protect information and guide users. In addition, Proofpoint’s market-leading cybersecurity and awareness training platform, ZenGuide, will be integrated with Cybergate Academy’s cybersecurity curriculum, offered to organizations in the UAE and globally.

Emile Abou Saleh, Vice President, Northern Europe, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Proofpoint said, “Organizations in the UAE face a fast-evolving threat landscape and our main objective over the coming years is to continue protecting public sector companies in the region, with innovative, AI-powered human-centric solutions. By expanding our collaboration with our trusted partner, CyberGate, we aim to elevate the standard of cybersecurity awareness and education across the region, providing organizations, particularly those in the public sector, with the tools they need to navigate today's complex threat landscape successfully, protecting their people and defending their data.”

Cherif Morcos, Chief Business Officer at CyberGate said, “We believe that by enhancing cybersecurity resilience across the region, we adopt innovative approaches for lasting security. Partnering with Proofpoint, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader, enables us to further extend our cybersecurity knowledge and resources, empowering organizations across sectors to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and safeguard their digital assets. At CyberGate, we firmly believe that collective efforts and knowledge sharing are instrumental in protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.”

This collaboration underpins Proofpoint’s ongoing commitment to its business in the Middle East. Proofpoint continues to invest in the region and has just announced the availability of its human-centric security solutions, delivered through its Dubai-based data center location, enabling UAE-based customers to comply with local data residency policies and meet regulatory compliance.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web.

About CyberGate

CyberGate is a UAE-born and based establishment founded with an objective to provide Digital, AI and Cybersecurity services that would improve the overall operations and security of governments and organizations of all sizes. CyberGate possesses the in-house depth and breadth of information technology and cyber security expertise required to respond to the most complex challenges related to security, information and operations.

CyberGate serves both the public and private sectors with the highest quality of services. From Governance, Risk and Compliance, to Design Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT), to improve the operations, the cybersecurity maturity, and protect critical infrastructure industries for nations and enterprises alike.

Moreover, CyberGate Academy supports governments and enterprises to reduce their risk of human element by elevating their workforce security posture through professional and certified enablement methodologies.