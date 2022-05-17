Dubai, UAE: Sighting consumer happiness and community welfare, Union Coop – the largest ‘Consumer Cooperative’ in the UAE announced a discount campaign for the month of ‘May’, which will see price reductions on 5000 food and non-food items.

Revealing details, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Union Coop’s Happiness & Marketing Director confirmed that the cooperative launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to make consumers happy, as a part of its endeavors to offer promotions that include massive discounts that fulfil the needs of community members. He further noted that Union Coop has allocated multiple campaigns in May that are comprehensive and diverse, with discounts up to 65% on selected FMCG and food products available in all the branches, and commercial centers spread across Dubai.

Al Bastaki further added that these campaigns were launched at the beginning of May and consumers can benefit from them either by visiting any of the Union Coop branches in person or through its Smart Online Store (App) which allows consumers to take advantage of all the announced promotions. Pointing towards the May campaign, the Happiness & Marketing Director further explained that the campaign includes discounts on 5000 products and commodities including selected vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil .etc. All of this is a part of a carefully crafted marketing plan in the interest of the consumers and as a part of the pioneering cooperative initiatives in offering multiple options to the consumers, so that they enjoy an exceptional shopping experience.

