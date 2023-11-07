Dubai, UAE – The Project Management Institute (PMI) and Public Investment Fund (PIF) singed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the PMI Global Summit 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on 27th October 2023.

The MoU aims to further develop the capabilities of PIF’s professionals in project management, as well as strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Areej Naqshbandi, Senior Director and Head of the Project Management Office at PIF, and Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of Project Management Institute.

Le Manh said, "PIF shows great commitment toward building and strengthening the capabilities of their professional community in alignment with the Saudi’s vision for economic diversification and prosperity. As transformation occurs, Project Management Institute is committed to striving for excellence by advancing the project management profession and collaborating with PIF to create a positive impact in the Kingdom.”

PMI provides professionals with advanced project management skills in line with international best practice and resources through PMI's portfolio of certifications, along with training and development options to further elevate the project management profession and drive excellence.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success. We empower professionals to excel in project management practices through our growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications—driving positive change in organizations and communities. Since 1969, our unwavering mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills. Today, PMI provides professionals at every stage of their career journey with the globally recognized standards, online courses, thought leadership, events, and tools they need to succeed. With more than 300 chapters around the world, PMI members can network, find mentors, access career opportunities, and learn from peers, working together to drive greater impact. Visit us at: www.PMI.org.

