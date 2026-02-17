Dubai, UAE / Vienna, Austria - Prognica Labs, an AI-driven life sciences and drug discovery company, and NextGen Immuno Therapeutics (NGIT), a precision immunology and translational HealthTech innovator, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly advance AI-powered immune diagnostics, personalized medicine, and real-world data-driven healthcare solutions across high-growth markets including the GCC, India, and the United States.

The partnership will focus on joint marketing, market access, data acquisition, collaborative research, public health initiatives, and government healthcare projects. By integrating Prognica’s AI and health analytics capabilities with NGIT’s clinically validated precision immunology platform, the alliance aims to deliver scalable precision diagnostics solutions for oncology, transplant medicine, autoimmune disorders, and immune-related diseases.

Addressing Rapidly Growing Global Healthcare Markets

Healthcare systems in the GCC, India, and the USA are undergoing transformative growth driven by increasing chronic disease prevalence, rising treatment demand, and adoption of advanced therapies.

Immunotherapy Market Expansion: The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to grow from approximately USD 270 billion in 2024 to over USD 1.4 trillion by 2034 , reflecting an annualized growth trajectory above 18% driven by innovations in oncology, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and cell therapies. [1]

The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to grow from approximately , reflecting an annualized growth trajectory above 18% driven by innovations in oncology, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and cell therapies. [1] India Market Growth: India’s cancer immunotherapy market reached USD 4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to exceed USD 9.9 billion by 2033 , representing sustained double-digit growth. [2]

India’s cancer immunotherapy market reached and is forecast to exceed , representing sustained double-digit growth. [2] GCC Healthcare Analytics & Data Market: The GCC clinical data analytics market is estimated to grow from USD 115.85 million in 2024 to USD 315 million by 2035, underlining the regional demand for data-driven healthcare insights. [3]

These trends coincide with increasing adoption of real-world evidence solutions, currently a USD 2.5 billion market in the GCC reflecting demand for data to support improved clinical, regulatory and outcomes decisions. [3]

Khalid Shaikh, Founder & CEO, Prognica Labs, said:

“The future of drug discovery lies in precision, not probability. This partnership bridges translational immunology with AI-powered decision systems. In markets like GCC, India, and the United States, where oncology burden is rising sharply, we are building not just a diagnostic solution - but an ecosystem for early detection, patient stratification, and cost-efficient care delivery.”

Transforming Immune Foresight into Actionable Intelligence

Nextgen Immuno Therapeutics has developed an AI-powered immune profiling platform that converts blood samples into patient-specific insight reports, enabling:

Early risk prediction

Precise diagnosis

Treatment stratification

Immune monitoring

Personalized therapy guidance

Prognica Labs will enhance this capability through:

AI-driven data harmonization and predictive modeling

Real-world evidence (RWE) generation

Health systems integration

Market access execution

Government and institutional project deployment

Together, the companies aim to accelerate adoption of precision immune diagnostics in hospital networks, cancer centers, transplant centers, and public health programs.

Dr. Ram Vinay Pandey, Founder & CEO, Nextgen Immuno Therapeutics, added:

“Immune profiling is the missing layer in personalized medicine. Our platform translates complex immunological signals into clinically actionable insights. By partnering with Prognica Labs, we are accelerating our mission to move from isolated clinical pilots to scalable global deployment - bringing immune foresight to medicine before it’s too late.”

Impact on Healthcare and Pharma Markets

GCC:

GCC countries are rapidly investing in healthcare modernization and data capabilities. AI-powered healthcare analytics markets in the GCC already top USD 1.2 billion, indicating strong regional demand for predictive and precision technologies. [3]

India:

India’s pharmaceutical industry, a global powerhouse valued at approximately USD 50 billion and projected to exceed USD 130 billion by 2030, is well positioned to adopt collaborative solutions across research, clinical trials, and treatment delivery. [4]

USA:

The United States remains the largest market for immunotherapy innovations and precision treatments, driving continued investments in oncology and real-world evidence solutions as drug developers seek accelerated approvals and expanded treatment paradigms. [1]

The partnership will provide a platform for comprehensive insights that improve patient outcomes, optimize clinical trial design, and expand commercial viability of advanced therapeutics and diagnostics.

Dr. Sujay Patil, Chief Scientific Officer, Prognica Labs, commented:

“From a scientific standpoint, integrating immune profiling with advanced AI analytics represents a paradigm shift in how we approach oncology and immune-mediated diseases. Immune signatures provide early biological signals long before clinical deterioration becomes evident. By combining high-dimensional immunological data with predictive modeling, we can improve patient stratification, reduce therapeutic trial-and-error, and generate real-world evidence that strengthens both clinical decision-making and regulatory confidence.”

About Prognica Labs

Prognica Labs a Dubai-based AI-driven biotech company redefining how drug assets are discovered, evaluated, and advanced. Prognica is building a lean, next-generation alternative to traditional pharma R&D – powered by a fully integrated stack of AI agents that automate scientific diligence, in-silico validation, clinical feasibility modeling, and deal structuring, transforming drug development by dramatically reducing time, cost, and risk, turning hidden opportunities into breakthrough therapies for patients.

www.prognica.com

About Nextgen Immuno Therapeutics

Nextgen Immuno Therapeutics is a precision immunology HealthTech company developing AI-powered diagnostics solutions for cancer, transplant medicine, autoimmune diseases, and immune-related conditions. Its platform transforms blood-based immune data into personalized clinical insights to guide early diagnosis and targeted therapy.

www.nextgenimmuno.com

