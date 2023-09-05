Privilee, the award-winning lifestyle membership, announces the arrival of two new venues in Qatar, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa and The St. Regis Doha. The Privilee portfolio offers Members access to a host of the region's best five-star venues and resorts, shaping unforgettable experiences for individuals and families alike.

Whether you’d like to enjoy a daycation at one of the city’s finest hotels, get active and enjoy a workout or fitness class in a world-class gym, or make memories with your family at one of the many kids' pools, Privilee makes it all possible. Plus, Members can save at restaurants, bars and lounges.

One of the newest venues available to Privilee Members is The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, where a tranquil oasis awaits. Nestled amidst the vibrant heart of Doha, framed by lush gardens, this five-star haven marries contemporary sophistication with traditional Qatari hospitality. Members are invited to immerse themselves in an array of exceptional amenities, including multiple pools – the dazzling infinity pool, the playful waves pool, the enchanting kids' pool, and the peaceful indoor pool. Each has its own unique charm, with options for families, couples and solo Privilee’ers.

The hotel houses award-winning restaurants to suit all tastes, including the Hunters Room & Grill, Seasonal Tastes, Luxe Lounge, Sabai Thai Restaurant, Waves Pool Café, and Mix Lounge and Terrace. Privilee Members can enjoy a 20% discount on food and drinks, including brunches.

The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa also offers a Fitness Studio with a range of premium equipment and group fitness classes, such as HIIT, Circuits, and Sculpt sessions. Privilee Members can avail 20% discount on these classes, as well as 20% off squash court rental for friendly matches or competitive tournaments.

Privilee’s second newest daycay destination is The St. Regis Doha, which boasts the largest pool in Doha! It also offers stunning vistas of the Arabian Gulf, West Bay, and Pearl Island. A true sanctuary of serenity awaits at their pristine white beach, where you can unwind in private cabanas, lulled by the soothing sound of waves.

Dining options are plentiful and Privilee Members can enjoy a 20% discount at Vine Restaurant, Oyster Bay Restaurant, Astor Grill, RIVAAJ and Vintage.

Privilee Members can also focus on their fitness and wellness at The St. Regis Doha's world-class gym. And for the Padel and Tennis enthusiasts, Members can take advantage of a 15% discount on court rentals.

-Ends-

To learn more about Privilee and sign up for a membership, visit https://privilee.qa/.

Stay updated with news and updates by following Privilee on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/privilee_qatar.

J​​​oin Privilee now and live life unlimited.