The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is proud to announce the launch of SMARTGEN, a dynamic initiative designed to empower the next generation of PR and communication professionals.

Set to roll out in 2025, SMARTGEN is an important step forward in fostering inclusivity, professional development, and innovation within the public relations (PR) and communications industry.

“As the communications industry evolves, it’s clear that our future lies in the hands of young professionals who bring fresh perspectives, new thinking and perspectives, and a deep understanding of the digital-first world. SMARTGEN is PRISA’s commitment to nurturing this talent and ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the skills, support, and ethical grounding needed to lead our profession forward,” says Paul Reynell, Board Chairperson of the Membership Committee at PRISA.

Why SMARTGEN matters

As the PR landscape continues to change, with rapid technological advancements, shifting audience behaviours, as well as growing demands for transparency and accountability, the industry faces several opportunities and challenges.

SMARTGEN is PRISA’s response to these changes - an embodiment of its unwavering commitment to putting the industry first. Every initiative PRISA undertakes, including SMARTGEN, is rooted in a vision of long-term growth and sustainability for the profession. By equipping young professionals with the tools to thrive, PRISA is not only addressing immediate industry needs but also laying a strong foundation for the future of public relations.

“SMARTGEN is more than a mentorship and membership programme; it’s a movement that reflects PRISA’s dedication to the profession and the people who shape it,” points out Reynell. “We recognise the immense potential of young professionals and the unique challenges they face. SMARTGEN is our way of investing in their growth, wellbeing, and success while securing the continued evolution and relevance of the PR industry.”

A programme built on five pillars of growth

At its core, SMARTGEN is designed to address key areas essential to the holistic development of young professionals.

These include:

Professional skills development: Preparing members to excel in communication, leadership, and collaboration.

Community building: Creating a network of peers and mentors to foster connection, support, and shared growth.

Mental health awareness: Acknowledging the pressures of the modern workplace and equipping members with resources to prioritise well-being.

Career journeys: Offering mentorship and practical advice to navigate career pathways in both agency and corporate environments.

Global PR insights: Providing a Pan-African and global perspective to help members broaden their understanding of the profession and its potential.

PRISA has always been at the forefront of advancing the PR profession. SMARTGEN reflects a strategic move to bridge generational gaps, adapt to a changing industry, and uphold the standards of excellence that define the organisation and industry in Southern Africa. It also positions PRISA as a champion for the future of PR - one that listens to, supports, and amplifies the voices of young professionals.

SMARTGEN also aligns with PRISA’s broader mission to professionalise PR, uphold its credibility, and prepare our members to tackle the challenges of the future with confidence.

Join the movement

PRISA invites students and young professionals under 25 to be part of this incredible programme. For students entering their third year, SMARTGEN also serves as a reminder to apply for internships with PRISA-registered agencies to gain invaluable industry experience.

To ensure that SMARTGEN is accessible to all aspiring PR professionals, PRISA is introducing sponsored memberships for talented individuals who lack the financial resources to participate. Sponsored positions are limited, and candidates are encouraged to submit a one-page CV and motivational letter to smartgen@prisa.co.za.

Additionally, SMARTGEN will offer a reduced PRISA membership fee of R500 and incentives for group registrations, such as discounts for agencies registering four or more young professionals.

Issued by: Paul W. Reynell, Paddington Station PR, paul@paddingtonstationpr.co.za

On behalf of: The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA)

About PRISA

As the leading professional body for public relations and communication practitioners in Southern Africa, PRISA has a legacy of setting industry standards, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation. With SMARTGEN, we reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of the profession and empowering the individuals who will define it.