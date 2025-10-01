Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s District One, MBR City, is set to welcome a bespoke luxury villa developed by Prime Estates. The company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony recently, in the presence of guests and media. Prime Estates, a leading luxury real estate brand offers comprehensive project development and management services in a market that has seen remarkable growth.

Prime Estates bets on Dubai’s unprecedented demand for luxury real estate, driven by global wealth migration, with over 6,700 millionaires relocating last year. According to reports, the UAE luxury residential real estate market size stood at USD 45.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 70.91 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the scale of villa appreciation is unmatched by any other category, with some communities registering gains of up to 92 per cent over the past three years, making it an attractive investment.

Prime Estates’ comprehensive approach spans land acquisition, concept development, design, execution, sales, and marketing, ensuring the highest return on investment for clients. The company's comprehensive project management and supervision service is perfectly positioned to serve the city's expanding high-net-worth client base, as luxury real estate agencies increasingly expand into full-scope project consulting to meet sophisticated investor needs.

Kundan Choudhary, Founder and CEO, said: "Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a key milestone, and I am immensely proud of the trust our client has placed in us. As we know, Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for luxury real estate, as a government-vision-led ultra-modern city attracting more and more global elite. This reflects our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions with precision, exclusivity, and maximizing value for our clients. Through our turnkey development management approach, we transform visions into reality while delivering world-class living experiences that align with our clients’ tastes and imagination."

The villa is custom-designed to offer a luxurious and exclusive living experience, surrounded by world-class amenities. Located in the master development District One, which houses the world’s largest man-made 7-km Crystal Lagoon. It offers residents a serene waterfront living with direct access to swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and other non-motorized aquatic leisure activities. The development brings together phenomenal features like a 14 km boardwalk shoreline, a widespread area dedicated to 60% green spaces, and over 8.4 km of scenic cycling and running tracks sheltered by tree-lined avenues looping seamlessly around the community.

About Prime Estates:

Prime Estates, founded in 2007, is a leading luxury real estate brand in the UAE, specializing in the finest properties in prime locations. With a commitment to delivering bespoke client experiences, the company goes beyond property transactions by offering end-to-end premium real estate services.

Distinguished by its authenticity and market expertise, Prime Estates empowers clients to make informed decisions with confidence, backed by exceptional service and trusted consultancy.

Visit -http://www.primeestates.ae