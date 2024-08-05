Dubai – The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced PRHub as its latest corporate member.

PRHub is a PR agency in the UAE and MENA market, dedicated to helping brands publish exciting news and create hype from scratch. They specialize in finding and improving news, writing compelling press releases, and securing features in tier-1 media outlets both regionally and globally, including Wired, Techcrunch, CNN Business Arabic, and Forbes Middle East.

CEO of PRCA, James Hewes said:

“We are delighted to welcome PRHub to the PRCA MENA family. Their innovative approach and proven track record in the UAE and MENA market will be a great asset to our association. We look forward to working together to elevate the standards of public relations and communications across the region.”

PRHub’s CEO, Daniil Dymshits, said:

“Our team is thrilled to join the PRCA community in the MENA region. We're excited about the chance to learn, grow, and connect with other professionals. This is the beginning of a new chapter for PRHub, and we can't wait to see where it takes us!”

-Ends-

About PRhub

We are PRHub, a PR agency in the UAE and MENA market that helps brands publish exciting news and create hype from scratch. We find and improve news, write compelling press releases, get you featured in tier-1 media in the region and around the globe — from Wired to Techcrunch, CNN Business Arabic and Forbes Middle East.

For more information visit: http://prhub.ae/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global