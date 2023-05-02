Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has been awarded the prestigious Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification. The certification confirms OAB’s security measures meet the highest standards of protecting its customers’ payment card data and underlines how the bank is mitigating the risk of data breaches, fraud and other security incidents.

The PCI-DSS certification is an internationally recognized security standard awarded to organizations that meet and exceed the rigorous security standards set forth by the PCI Security Standards Council. It ensures organizations handling sensitive information, such as credit card data, maintain a secure environment.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO at OAB, said, "This is a testament to our industry-leading commitment to protecting our customers' payment card data and maintaining the highest standards of security. By investing in the very best cybersecurity solutions and adopting state-of-the-art technology, our customers can be assured that they can trust us to keep their payment card data safe and secure.”

He went on to explain that OAB is an extension of a 93-year-old global legacy under Arab Bank, and part of the Ominvest Group which further adds to the bank’s stringent data protection and cybersecurity processes and procedures. As the longest bank publicly listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, OAB regularly assesses and enhances its practices to meet the highest global industry standards.

The PCI-DSS certification was developed by the PCI Security Standards Council, a global organization that brings together leading payment card brands, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Organizations must meet 12 requirements to ensure the security of payment card data, such as maintaining secure networks, protecting cardholder data, and regularly monitoring and testing security systems.

