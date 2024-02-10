Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is pleased to announce a remarkable conclusion to 2023 with the addition of 30 new stores, bringing the total number of tenancies to an impressive 496.

This achievement underscores the mall's commitment to offering a diverse and unparalleled shopping experience, now operating at an impressive 99% lease capacity. The expansion also marks a major step in the mall's dedication to catering to the needs and preferences of its wide range of shoppers including families and fashion enthusiasts.

Most notably, early this year, Doha Festival City is set to significantly enhance its luxury and lifestyle retail offerings by launching esteemed brands such as Tesla, Hermes Beauty, Creed and Gold Apple.

Since April 2023, Doha Festival City has significantly expanded its retail offerings, introducing a range of new stores and refurbishing existing ones to cater to the diverse tastes and needs of its visitors. The fashion sector saw a notable enhancement with the addition of Mellissia Abaya, bringing contemporary abayas to the forefront, and Brands, offering men’s fashion necessities. Footwear enthusiasts welcomed the second Skechers store, alongside Duozoulu's innovative and eco-conscious options, and Converse's casual selections. The beauty and fragrance offering was also enhanced with Guerlain's exquisite products, further diversifying the mall's shopping experience of luxury brands.

The lifestyle and home décor offerings have also grown, with Ralph Lauren Home, Baker Mcguire, BoConcept, and Niche Deco providing elegant furnishings and decorations. The One extended to 1,682 sqm, providing a new flagship store. The mall's technology sector was also boosted by Starlink’s latest gadgets, while Tawfeeq Travels introduced new conveniences for travel enthusiasts. Refurbishments at Sephora, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, and other key stores have rejuvenated the shopping environment, ensuring a fresh and modern experience for all.

The new openings spree also spans Doctor M, Zaatar W Zeit, and Smiggle, with refurbished stores including Make Up Forever and La Rose, further diversifying the mall's portfolio. The upcoming months are set to welcome even more brands, with Sacoor Blue, Armonico, Al Shalawi Jewellery, and Forever New in February; and New Balance, Creed among others in March.

In line with this expansion, Doha Festival City is also excited to unveil its new brand campaign. Defined by its bold, dynamic, and inclusive personality, the campaign invites shoppers to make Doha Festival City their place of choice under the slogan "It's My Place, My Choice".

Furthermore, Doha Festival City released its Q1 Festival Magazine featuring an exclusive story with Charlotte Tilbury and Jourdan Dunn on their new Pink and Red collection, along with over 60 tenants' editorials focusing on homeware and National Sports Day. Shoppers can gain insights into the latest stores, trends, and offers, making shopping at Doha Festival City an effortlessly enjoyable experience.

Robert Hall, Director Asset Management Qatar, expressed enthusiasm about the mall's growth, stating, "Operating at 99% lease capacity is a testament to Doha Festival City's dynamic growth and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are excited to introduce our customers to new and refurbished stores, reinforcing our promise to offer an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience. We warmly invite everyone to explore our latest offerings and enjoy the unique experiences that Doha Festival City provides."

Doha Festival City continues to set benchmarks in the retail sector, offering an unmatched array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options that cater to the diverse needs of its visitors, further cementing its position as a leader in Qatar's retail and entertainment landscape.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

For more information, visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com.