Abu Dhabi: Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, and the UAE Federal Public Prosecution launched “Bayan,” an advanced Smart Translation Centre enabling real-time judicial translation and multilingual collaboration, at GITEX Global 2025.

Developed under a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, the platform introduces next-generation intelligent applications designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and accuracy across the UAE’s justice system.

“Bayan” marks a major milestone in the UAE’s efforts to integrate advanced technologies into judicial operations. The system supports real-time translation, documentation, and collaboration within investigative and courtroom environments, integrating secure data analytics, speech recognition, and video conferencing capabilities.

The solution automates transcription and translation of interrogation and investigation sessions, generating bilingual records within minutes while maintaining accuracy and confidentiality. It also incorporates voiceprint-based speaker identification, dialect-sensitive translation supported by customizable legal dictionaries, and optical character recognition for text extraction. Encrypted audit trails and validation tools ensure data integrity, while integration with judicial and archiving platforms enables seamless information management and continuous system learning.

Trained and customized on Presight’s proprietary Vitruvian platform, the legal language model at the core of “Bayan” delivers high linguistic precision and contextual understanding across multilingual proceedings. This innovation strengthens the Public Prosecution’s digital transformation goals and supports the UAE’s broader vision for smart governance and judicial transparency.

Chancellor Salem Ali Al Zaabi, Head of Public Prosecution at the Office of the UAE Attorney General, said: “Innovation at the Public Prosecution is rooted in a human-centered vision that views technology as a means to achieve justice, not an end in itself. ‘Bayan’ accelerates case progression, strengthens public trust, and builds a more intelligent, transparent, and equitable judicial system.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said: “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI for public service. By co-developing a legal Large Language Model with the UAE Federal Public Prosecution, we are not only advancing the boundaries of AI innovation but also reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to justice, inclusivity, and digital leadership. Presight is proud to bring its Vitruvian AI platform to this initiative, ensuring that legal translation and collaboration are faster, more accurate, and more accessible than ever before. Together, we are laying the foundation for a smarter and more connected judicial ecosystem that reflects the UAE’s vision for a future-ready society.”

The official language of the UAE legal system is Arabic. All legislation, court proceedings, and official legal documents are conducted in Arabic. This applies across both federal and local court systems. However, the UAE operates within a multi-lingual legal environment, especially in commercial and business contexts – reflective of the diversity of the population in the UAE. English is widely used in contracts, corporate documentation, and international business dealings. In case of disputes, Arabic versions of contracts take precedence over English translations in UAE courts.

This engagement will primarily focus on training and fine-tuning the region’s first domain-specific Large Language Model (LLM) for legal translation, aimed at streamlining and accelerating translation processes used in both in-person and remote trials within the Federal Public Prosecution.

This underscores the importance of establishing a highly accurate, consistent and trusted legal translation platform powered by advanced AI algorithms capable of processing large amounts of complex data in seconds.

The new platform reflects the Public Prosecution’s focus on building an inclusive justice system by removing linguistic barriers and ensuring clear communication among all parties in investigations. All translations produced for judicial purposes will continue to be verified by licensed translators in accordance with UAE legislation.

The launch of “Bayan” forms a core pillar of the Public Prosecution’s AI Strategy 2025–2030, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in smart justice and digital governance. The signing of this MoU reflects the nation’s strategic vision to lead globally in the digital transformation of government services and judicial innovation, underlining the UAE’s forward-looking approach to harnessing AI to enhance justice delivery and strengthen trust in public institutions.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai