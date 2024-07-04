Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region's leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Suite featuring 2 products named Presight Vitruvian and Presight Connect respectively. With this launch, Presight underscores its position as a leader in the Applied AI space.

The Presight Enterprise AI Suite’s products leverage machine learning, natural language processing, predictive analytics, large language models, and Generative AI to drive business value. The Suite integrates with an organization’s technology stack enabling deep learning, and can be deployed within an organization, on cloud and even air-gapped for those who require the highest security.

Presight Vitruvian is an on-premise, AI platform that is capable of managing large-scale information, learning from trusted organization data and systems to provide deep business insights and new perspectives. Vitruvian enables enterprises of any scale to use leading AI tools for an intuitive understanding of their business across a diverse set of use-cases and verticals.

Presight Connect is a UAE-hosted, cloud-based AI assistant that can be activated immediately for any organization. It provides a unique collaborative framework where humans and AI agents function intelligently and seamlessly together. Employing the most adaptable GPT, it connects seamlessly with industry world-class SaaS systems and business applications to deliver business insights.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "We are thrilled to introduce the Presight Enterprise AI Suite, featuring Presight Vitruvian and Presight Connect. The Suite is sector and scale agnostic and brings together human, data and AI to bring about business efficiency and growth powered by data-driven informed decision making. Our aim is to empower enterprises with the tools they need to harness the full potential of AI and their data. With these new products, we are taking a significant step towards achieving that promise. With the Presight Enterprise AI Suite, enterprises can embark on their AI strategies and goals immediately."

Presight’s Vitruvian and Connect are now available for deployment. For more information, please visit www.presight.ai

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For media enquiries, email: media@presight.ai