Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as Fund Manager, today announced the launch of a global AI innovation fund (Presight–Shorooq Fund I) that aims to invest $100 million in the next generation of AI breakthroughs.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, witnessed the signing ceremony of the Presight–Shorooq Fund I and commented:

“Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global AI innovation, and the world increasingly looks to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. The Presight–Shorooq Fund is a strategic extension of this vision. With it, we are ushering in a new era where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also tap into the UAE’s unmatched ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions for the benefit of our communities.”

Born from a unique collaboration between principal investors and technology pioneers, this fund is poised to deploy significant capital into AI ventures worldwide. The establishment of this fund in the Abu Dhabi Global Market symbolizes the UAE’s leadership role in the global AI ecosystem, not only as a vital source of innovation and funding for the next generation of AI, but as a hub for talent and infrastructure.

The fund will focus on investments that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data analytics to transform industries and solve pressing challenges. Backed by Presight’s deep domain expertise in AI and big data solutions, and Shorooq’s track record of managing capital, identifying outstanding opportunities and scaling startups, the fund aims to bridge ecosystems – connecting visionary founders from around the world with strategic capital and mentorship.

An important differentiator will be access to a channel distribution network across the ecosystem of the UAE, G42 and Presight’s international customer network. Whether it’s a fintech AI platform in New York, energy startups in London, or a smart city solution in Singapore, the fund aims to support high-impact ventures and propel their growth on a global stage.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies. Importantly, this is more than just a fund; what differentiates the fund from others is that beyond just the capital, the Portfolio companies can benefit from having access to our infrastructure resources, and most importantly our international markets and customers. This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value proposition.”

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq, said: “This partnership is a defining moment for AI investment — uniting capital and expertise from the Middle East with world-class innovators globally. We are not just launching a fund, we are reinforcing to the world that the Middle East is a driving force in the AI revolution. We have the vision and capital, and through this fund we have a platform to empower entrepreneurs globally. It’s about bridging East and West and showcasing the tremendous potential that arises when our region’s resources meet the world’s best ideas. No matter where you are building your company, if you are solving a problem with AI in a way that can scale and make a difference, we want to hear from you. Our message is that we’re bringing not only capital but also commitment, strategic guidance, and a long-term partnership mentality.”

The fund intends to back companies at various stages that are developing cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and analytics solutions.

Key areas of interest include (but are not limited to) smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, GameDev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech. The fund will not only provide capital, but also open doors: portfolio companies will gain access to Presight’s deep technical expertise and infrastructure—including cloud compute, GPU resources, and secure data environments alongside Shorooq’s global network of partners, mentors, and strategic markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and beyond.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our venture capital and credit practice invests in the most innovative technology companies across the MENA region and beyond. We have built deep sectoral expertise in fintech, platforms, software, and deep tech. Shorooq has backed category leaders such as Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Nymcard, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Mozn and Lendo. Shorooq was built on the values of building with founders and identifying attractive returns for investors. We pride ourselves on a local presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Korea.

Visit us at www.shorooq.com

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.