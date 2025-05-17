Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a UAE leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today announced its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025, taking place from 19 – 22 May at the ADNEC Center, Abu Dhabi. In partnership with AIQ (majority owned by Presight), both companies will jointly showcase their cutting-edge, UAE-developed AI solutions that are driving national resilience and global competitiveness.

As the UAE’s national champion in AI and a homegrown success story, Presight is enabling digital sovereignty and economic diversification through world-class AI platforms developed and deployed in the Emirates. These platforms deliver strategic outcomes across critical sectors, including energy, finance, logistics, mobility, and public safety.

As the largest AI for energy company in MENA, and a $1.4B industrial AI unicorn, AIQ is reshaping the global energy landscape from its home base in the UAE. With 15 transformational UAE-made solutions, 21 patents, and a team of 100+ experts, AIQ combines deep energy domain expertise from ADNOC with robust AI capabilities from Presight.

Presight’s and AIQ’s participation aligns closely with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, supporting the country’s position as a global leader in advanced industry and technology. Presight solutions deployed across the Emirates are estimated to have already achieved over AED 1 billion in annual efficiency gains, more than two million labour-hours saved, and 100% automated data processing

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight and Board Member of AIQ, shared: “This event is a celebration of what’s possible when local innovation meets national vision. At Presight and AIQ, we’re proud to deliver world-class AI solutions made in the UAE, securing our national AI sovereignty, and positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI solutions. Presight technologies are helping to optimize industries, protect data, and drive smarter outcomes, while AIQ is setting new benchmarks for smarter, cleaner, and more resilient global energy systems. Presight and AIQ are building world-class AI solutions made in the Emirates — securing our data, optimizing critical industries, and future-proofing national resilience.”

Presight will showcase its full suite of AI products at Make it in the Emirates 2025, including the recently launched:

Presight AI-Policing Suite – a home-grown, modular solution designed to transform public safety and law enforcement operations using the power of Generative AI and advanced analytics.

Presight LifeSaver – a groundbreaking end-to-end emergency and crisis management platform which combines leading-edge AI, big data analytics, and real-time insights into a single unified solution that addresses the full emergency lifecycle.

Presight Synergy – a next generation, home-grown data and AI platform designed to future-proof AI adoption and simplify the implementation of various industry-specific use cases.

Meanwhile, AIQ will showcase its full suite of solutions, including:

ENERGYai – Agentic AI for Energy

ENERGYai is the world’s first agentic AI platform built specifically for the energy sector. It fuses a 70-billion-parameter large language model (LLM) with 50+ years of ADNOC’s operational expertise and petabytes of proprietary data to drive system-wide optimization, intelligence, and efficiency. Live Demo Available at MIITE.

RoboWell – Autonomous Well Control

RoboWell stabilizes well production in the most economically efficient way possible. It eliminates the need for constant manual monitoring and adjustment, autonomously maintaining stable operating conditions while optimizing output and minimizing gas lift consumption.

AR360 – Intelligent Reservoir Management

AR360 offers a unified 360º view of reservoir performance by integrating diverse workflows. Using automation, machine learning, and advanced analytics, it provides real-time insights to boost production and lower operational costs.

EmissionX – Emissions Monitoring & Forecasting

EmissionX tracks and measures GHG emissions in real time. Its intuitive dashboard provides deep analysis of carbon footprints, identifies anomalies, and evaluates the impact of mitigation initiatives—supporting more informed decisions and predictive emissions strategies.

Thomas Pramotedham will also join a panel discussion on 19th May from 3:15 PM – 4:00 PM discussing “Smart Industries and Intelligent Futures – UAE’s Approach: Smart, Scalable and AI-enabled”.

Presight and AIQ representatives will be available for interviews, product demonstrations, and media walkthroughs, at Hall 7, stand number: AM70.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a UAE leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

