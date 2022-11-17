Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight AI, a subsidiary of G42, the leading UAE-based Big Data Analytics and AI company, has signed an MoU to form strategic partnership with AsarRen Pte Ltd. The agreement will bring a new level of insight and analytics to professional athletic performance.

The partnership will utilize Presight's big data analytics, AI and machine learning solutions and Asaren's bioinformatics to develop a unique sports analytics platform to enhance performances based on big data and collaboration with leading global sports organizations.

With the global sports analytics market projected to grow to $12.6 billion by 2029, the strategic partnership will allow both companies to unlock the potential of this high-growth industry by offering actionable intelligence explicitly tailored to the athlete's precise needs.

The MOU was signed by Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, and Aloysius Liang, CEO and founder of Asaren, at B20 Summit Indonesia 2022, a sideline event of the G20.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia, Shinta Kamdani, B20 Chair Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, Carmelita Hartoto, WKU Koordinator Kadin, Anindya Bakrie, Chairman of Supervisory Board, Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, Charles Honoris, Deputy Chairman of Healthcare Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, and Ashish Ipe Koshy, CEO G42 Healthcare.

The two companies also discussed and exchanged the provisional MoU during the UAE Business Forum in Bali, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia.

Thomas Pramotedham said: "With this collaboration, we intend to enhance the data science around sports performance and to push forward further innovative approaches using big data analytics, AI, and bioinformatics in sports. It will leverage better performance for teams and players.

“Presight's expertise in the sports analytics domain entails using predictive, actionable insights to improve performance state. Now, with added capabilities of bioinformatics, genomics, wearable technology, and continuous longitudinal user data sets, I can already foresee how athletes' and sports performers' potential will be revolutionized. With our combined expertise, we hope to advance sports science further by enabling athletes and teams to develop plans and tactics that play to their strengths,” he added.

Aloysius Liang commented: "This new partnership between Presight and Asa Ren continues the pursuit of breakthrough innovation and value creation by combining our respective strengths and capabilities in achieving our goal of developing a comprehensive sports analytics ecosystem. Presight possesses a profound understanding of the analytics industry that will undoubtedly bring tremendous value."