Vermont: A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sector, led by GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, and accompanied by executives and senior representatives from the Ministry of Investment, the Public Investment Fund, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as local private sector entities including NEOM and the Saudi Aeronautical Engineering Company, toured today BETA Technologies’ manufacturing facility, in Vermont, USA.

The delegation visited BETA Technologies’ headquarters, where they explored the factory’s AAM supply chain and the latest in AAM infrastructure development, including state-of-the-art charging stations.

The delegation also visited the company’s R&D division and were briefed about the most advanced technologies in eVTOL and eCTOL manufacturing.

The visit follows a successful participation at the ICAO’s First AAM Symposium in Montreal, Canada, where GACA showcased the Kingdom’s major developments and unique investment opportunities in the field of AAM.

The tour underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to localizing the development of similar technologies, ensuring a steady progress in AAM and sustainable innovations following the release of its roadmap earlier this year.