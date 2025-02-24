Abu Dhabi — Mr. Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, visited the Ma Hawa factory in KIZAD Industrial Park, Abu Dhabi. This visit to Ma Hawa by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, the pioneering water technology company provider in the UAE marked a significant opportunity for potential collaboration between the football club and the innovative water generation company.

Mr. Laporta was received by Ma Hawa Chairman H. E. Khadim Abdulla Al Darei, members of the board of directors, and the senior management of Ma Hawa. The visit provided a platform for discussions regarding potential cooperation between the two parties, aligning with Ma Hawa's strategic approach to partner with organisations committed to sustainability and well-being.

Ma Hawa, a UAE-born company dedicated to providing sustainable water solutions, utilises patented air-to-water technology to create high-quality drinking water. This innovative approach reduces reliance on traditional water sources, carbon-intensive supply chains, and plastic waste. As the UAE's designated 'Year of Sustainability', Ma Hawa's launch in 2023 underscores its commitment to environmental preservation and aligns with the nation's sustainability goals.

During Mr. Joan Laporta's visit to the Ma Hawa factory, key aspects were brought to the forefront, emphasising the potential for a synergistic alliance. Discussions on collaboration took centre stage, with Mr. Laporta and Ma Hawa's leadership exploring avenues to jointly promote sustainability and healthier habits. The visit also served as a platform to showcase Ma Hawa's innovative air-to-water technology, highlighting its role as a provider of solutions for the future. Reinforcing the foundation for a potential partnership, both FC Barcelona and Ma Hawa demonstrated a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

H. E. Khadim Abdulla Al Darei, Chairman of Ma Hawa: "We are honoured to host Mr. Joan Laporta at our Ma Hawa factory and explore potential collaborations between our organisations. Ma Hawa is dedicated to providing sustainable water solutions that contribute to a healthier planet, and we believe that partnerships with like-minded entities such as FC Barcelona are crucial in achieving this vision."

Mr. Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona: "I am impressed by Ma Hawa's innovative technology and commitment to sustainability. This visit has opened up exciting possibilities for collaboration, and I look forward to exploring how we can work together to promote environmental responsibility."

About Ma Hawa:

Ma Hawa by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, incorporated in Abu Dhabi, utilises patented air-to-water technology to produce premium drinking water. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Ma Hawa aims to reduce reliance on traditional water sources and plastic waste, contributing to a more sustainable future. Ma Hawa's bottle-less water dispenser machines and bottles are entirely manufactured and produced in Abu Dhabi.

Dedicated to delivering clean water to people around the world, Ma Hawa stands apart from traditional bottled water brands by offering an eco-friendly, innovative solution that aligns with global sustainability goals.

