Mr. Mohamed Saad, President of the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF) in Egypt, stated that the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt represents a pivotal milestone in the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries. He emphasized that the visit marks a defining moment that reflects the depth and strategic nature of the long-standing partnership between Egypt and France, rooted in decades of fruitful cooperation.

Saad noted that Egyptian-French relations have moved beyond traditional diplomacy to become a true model of strategic partnership—one that is based on solid foundations of mutual respect and shared interests across multiple sectors, including the economy, energy, transportation, healthcare, and other key areas.

He further stressed that President Macron’s visit comes at a critical juncture, both in terms of security and economic dynamics. With the world witnessing unprecedented volatility, and the Middle East facing exceptional challenges, strengthening economic partnerships and advancing international cooperation has become a pressing necessity to foster stability and sustainable development.

During the visit, 9 bilateral agreements were signed between Egypt and France with a total value of €262 million, in the presence of Egyptian ministers Kamel El-Wazir, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Rania Al-Mashat, alongside several French ministers. These agreements, comprising contracts and development frameworks funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), span key priority sectors including transportation, water, energy, and healthcare—demonstrating France’s firm commitment to supporting Egypt’s development agenda and economic stability.

Saad also praised the growing role of French companies operating in the Egyptian market, which continue to inject new investments and expand their operations. He affirmed that this reflects their strong confidence in Egypt’s vast potential—driven by its strategic geographic location and the promising opportunities available across various sectors.

About CCEF

The CCEF Egypt branch consists of 17 members representing the activities of French companies present in Egypt.

The branch contributes to developing the French presence in Egypt by providing support and advice to companies wishing to develop their business with Egypt.

The branch's activities revolve around a monthly meeting and a regularly organized luncheon open to all members of the French business community. These meetings strengthen ties among members of the French business community and facilitate the integration of new company executives arriving in Egypt.

https://www.cnccef.org/