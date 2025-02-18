Partnership brings together one of the world’s most innovative and ambitious groups in sport – Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – with Hexagon Cup, the ground-breaking padel competition and entertainment event.

Further expansion of the Hexagon Cup is anticipated, including official tournament recognition by the International Padel Federation (FIP).

Parties to deliver first-ever FIP Intercontinental Cup in summer 2025, with details to be announced soon.

Wider collaborations planned to support FIP in developing men’s, women’s and youth padel – and brand awareness – globally through QSI and Hexagon Cup connections in football, motorsports and entertainment, supporting FIP’s Olympic pathway project.

Madrid, Doha, Lausanne – Three of the foremost and pioneering institutions in padel – Premier Padel (the world’s leading professional padel tour, majority-owned by Qatar Sports Investments); Hexagon Cup (the ground-breaking team franchise padel competition and entertainment event, launched and inspired by a group of people that founded Formula E, and operated and managed by an elite group of padel and sports industry professionals), and the International Padel Federation (the governing body of padel worldwide and overseeing nearly 100 national federations globally), have announced a strategic partnership aimed at super-charging the growth of padel worldwide.

The strategic partnership will encompass a range of collaborations, initiatives and projects, drawing on the experience, networks and connections of all groups to drive the development of padel globally.

In the immediate term, Premier Padel and Hexagon Cup will promote each others’ existing events, while Hexagon Cup has already started the process of becoming a recognised FIP tournament. In addition, the parties will explore a further expansion of the Hexagon Cup circuit – which currently comprises one single tournament in Madrid – in new and emerging padel territories worldwide.

A second immediate project is the delivery of the first-ever FIP Intercontinental Cup, taking place in Europe this summer, where the Hexagon Cup team has been appointed by FIP to be a partner of the event. The tournament, which will also be supported by Premier Padel, will see further details – including date, venue and name of the tournament – in the coming months.

At the highest level, Premier Padel and Hexagon Cup will merge their strong foundations in the world of sports and entertainment to work on a range of initiatives aimed at launching new tournament concepts, brands and ideas (including at potential motorsport and football events), all geared towards raising awareness of the sport, engaging new audiences and markets, and ultimately supporting FIP’s Olympic pathway for padel.

Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation (FIP) said: "This strategic partnership between Premier Padel and Hexagon Cup is an important milestone for the development of professional and amateur padel – bringing together institutions that support the whole ecosystem of the sport and who focus on the collective interests. The International Padel Federation looks forward to working with both Premier Padel and Hexagon Cup to enhance opportunities for women’s, men’s and youth players worldwide and supporting our Olympic ambitions in the coming years.”

Enrique Buenaventura, Founder of Hexagon Cup, added: “We want to take padel to a new level internationally and this is why we are so excited about this alliance with Premier Padel. Together, with the support of FIP, we have the shared goal of globalising the sport and achieving its Olympic inclusion at the earliest opportunity. In three years, Premier Padel has elevated the sport worldwide – a remarkable achievement built on dedication and excellence. We are very proud to have recently delivered a successful second edition of the Hexagon Cup – and through this partnership, we will work together to expand the sport by organising events in key territories where the fan base is growing and accelerating its development.”

David Sugden, CEO, Premier Padel commented: “We are delighted to become partners with Hexagon Cup – an organisation that shares our values, together with our commitment to excellence and innovation across sport and entertainment. Our collective mission is to support the International Padel Federation elevate the sport on a global scale, and our world-class teams will work on a range of creative collaborations, initiatives and projects for the benefit all players, fans, and the whole padel ecosystem to support the sport’s continued growth.”

About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Launched in 2022, backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA), over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history, including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023 through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). In August 2023, it was announced that QSI would acquire World Padel Tour (WPT) to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – governed by FIP. From 2025, Premier Padel includes 24 tournaments in 16 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.

About Hexagon Cup

Hexagon Cup is an event that has revolutionised padel worldwide. Under the slogan ‘For the Fans. For the Players. For the Game’, it offers a unique sporting and entertainment experience on a par with the world's greatest sporting events., After the great success of 2024, the Alpine Hexagon Cup 2025 celebrated its second edition at the Madrid Arena, exceeding all expectations and breaking attendance and follower records. The tournament presents an innovative format with eight teams in which the best professional players in the world, divided into male, female and Next Gen categories, joined forces to compete in teams led by renowned stars including, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Leo Messi, Taktika Padel group led by Gabriel Pérez & Edu Conde (Krü Padel by Taktika); Eva Longoria, Pepe Bastón & Dani Homedes from Dara Sport (ElevenEleven); the Rafa Nadal Academy (Rafa Nadal Academy Team powered by Richard Mille); Pierre Gasly & Loïc Féry (10 Padel); Andy Murray, Anthony Joshua, Arran Yentob & Dani Vallverdu from AD Global Sports (AD/vantage); Robert Lewandowski (RL9 Team); María Esteve & Carlos Lopez-Lay (Team Bella Puerto Rico) and Hexagon Cup FANS (Hexagon Team).

About International Padel Federation

The International Padel Federation (FIP) is the world governing body of Padel, whose mission is to: foster the growth and development of Padel at all levels and ages, from grassroots to professional; to govern the sport by affiliating national member federations and regional associations (it now counts with 87 affiliated National Federations from all five continents) and to make Padel become an Olympic sport and be part of the Olympic Games, the highest honour for any sport. FIP manages an international calendar comprising its two circuits (Premier Padel & Cupra FIP Tour), as well as its team competitions (World Championships and continental events) for young and senior players. Starting from January 2024, FIP also governs a single official unified international ranking for professional male and female players, counting the tournament points achieved in its two circuits: Premier Padel and Cupra FIP Tour.