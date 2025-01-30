Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association in the world – is delighted to welcome Publsh as its newest member, further strengthening the region’s growing network of PR and communications professionals.

According to its website, Publsh is a full-service experiential agency that specializes in crafting impactful brand narratives, events, public relations, media buying, social media and influencer campaigns. With over 1,000 successful campaigns, the agency continues to help brands connect with their audiences and drive meaningful engagement.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

"We welcome Publsh into the fold of the PRCA Mena and are thrilled to have another member sign up to our code of conduct, further raising standards and ethics within the wider industry. We look forward to seeing the team engage with the community and contribute to the region’s thriving PR and communications landscape."

Kushal Desai, COO and Co-Founder of Publsh, added:

“PRCA Mena is the gold standard for PR and communications in the region, bringing together the best in the industry to drive innovation and excellence. Its role in shaping industry conversations, advocating for best practices, and providing a platform for collaboration is unmatched. Joining this prestigious network is an important step for us at Publsh, and we look forward to learning from and contributing to this thriving community.”

Publsh’s membership with PRCA Mena reflects its commitment to industry best practice, reinforcing its position as a responsible member within an evolving media and communications landscape.

-Ends-

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global